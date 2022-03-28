back
Imran Khan's show of strength ahead of no-trust vote
"Foreign hand involved in an attempt to topple the government". Will Imran Khan be able to withstand the no-confidence vote against his government?
28/03/2022 4:27 PM
97 comments
Sumi T.3 hours
Isn't he voicing the modi tone? The same pitch, the same diction.
Pramod K.4 hours
Jannat D.5 hours
Stuart H.5 hours
HE CAN SHORT CUT THE SPEECH N MAKE ALL GO HOME..JUST BY SAYING.. ALL THIS IS INDIA'S FAULT 😁
Jeobirth S.5 hours
Abbas K.5 hours
Without any iota of doubt that USA interference in our politics always went hand in hand in past. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto baseless case was notable example of our history.Our Junta rulers always remained puppet of Washington. USA always against that government which tilted toward China and Russia. If there is ever time to raise hands with Imran khan,it is now.Go Kapatan🖤
Renu S.8 hours
Imran 🤔🤔Pakistan 😏😏😏😏who cares ...
Toqeer U.8 hours
India will got also surprised by Imran khan and Pakistani nation. Dont worry india! The next Pakistani Prime ministre will also Imran khan.
Zamarood S.9 hours
Drama Baz
Rishi K.9 hours
All the interview/speech I've seen of him, ive seen him desperate and or crying. The way he speak and his tone, it certainly feels like that to be honest.
Raj G.9 hours
Toh Russia se 10000 cr ki bhik tumhara baap mangne gaya tha??? Whenever I feel I need some humor I watch his interviews 🤣🤣🤣
Rohail K.9 hours
🥴🙄🤨 عمران خان کی حکومت کو “قائم” رکھنے کے لیے بیرونی سازش ہو سکتی ہیے,, ” گرانے” کے لیے ہرگز نہیں !,”جھوٹ” ہے کہ دھمکی ملی ہے,, “سیاسی شہید” بننے کی کوشش ہے !, محترم نیازی اپنی شامت سامنے دیکھ رہے ہیں اور “جعلی خط” دکھا رہے ہیں ,, سب “جھوٹ” ہے ,, ٹوٹل دو نمبری !
Kaptan C.9 hours
Raju N.10 hours
One doesn't need to ponder much about the difference between the leaders of INDIA and Pakistan. One though, he came from a humble background doesn't need the aid of any paper on the desk to address the nation whereas the other tough having studied abroad needs the aid of a written script (from the ISI) as he doesn't know on what all issues to speak.
Shahid L.10 hours
Great leader Imran Khan
Shaik Z.10 hours
Ye bhi feku hai🤔?
Esha S.10 hours
Lots of love Khan saab Allah hmesha kamyabi sy nwazy r apko slaamat rakhy❤❤ Lots of respect and prayers
Muhammad I.10 hours
Imran Khan the Great No matter who plot against Khan Government, we public will bring back Khan in power again. It is a promise to our National Hero Honorable Prime Minister Imran Khan 🇵🇰💖❤💝
Muhammad F.10 hours
Amit D.10 hours
An unstable neighbour is not good for any country. If neighbours are stable n economically vibrant it creates a healthy atmosphere.