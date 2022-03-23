back

Imran says OIC has failed Kashmir

"We've failed Kashmiris." PM Imran Khan found a new audience for his views on India.

23/03/2022 11:38 AM
  • 479.8K
  • 1.9K

Politics

  1. 6:21

    Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  2. 6:30

    Scindia defends Air India’s privatisation

  3. 3:30

    PM Modi calls for strict action in Birbhum killings case

  4. 6:04

    Smriti Irani's dramatic life, career and politics

  5. 4:25

    Parliament or Colosseum? Mahua Moitra's latest speech

  6. 5:03

    Gadkari pledges 60 km gap between toll points

0 comments

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    switch-check
    switch-x
    By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.