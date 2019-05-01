back

In Ahmedabad, Keep Your Spit Where Your Mouth Is

Chew on this: Spitting on the streets of Ahmedabad could lead to a Rs.100 fine. 🤑

05/01/2019 12:05 PM
  • 515.8k
  • 71

64 comments

  • Rabbi K.
    06/05/2019 07:42

    सबसे जयादा एेसी हरकत बनारस मे लोग करते है पान गुटखा खाकर राह चलते जहाँ तहा थुक देना इन सब पर लगाम लगाना बहुत जरूरी है खास कर दूसरा गाय भैस पालने वाले पर जो जहाँ तहा जानवर छोड़ देते है

  • Deepak S.
    06/05/2019 06:41

    Pure Indian mai mai fine kr do 1000 rs

  • Riyaz V.
    06/04/2019 12:28

    Bhut India ....... @#₹

  • Rajnesh K.
    06/04/2019 08:38

    Good

  • Rajat B.
    05/31/2019 03:42

    In UP ...no need to say more...😂😂

  • Dharmesh R.
    05/27/2019 08:12

    Is this a right solution? Stop selling paan masala its damage city and health both.

  • Jaypirkash J.
    05/25/2019 07:58

    Badiya

  • Jaypirkash J.
    05/25/2019 07:57

    Thokne par fine Lagana bahut jaruri hai

  • Mohammad T.
    05/24/2019 03:16

    पोर्न वीडियो देखें Porn movie https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7STZDCJS2CA

  • Rahul R.
    05/23/2019 05:04

    Ak no

  • Vicky S.
    05/22/2019 17:31

    Awesi Ke muh par thuko

  • Ajaykumar V.
    05/22/2019 17:07

    એક એક કેમેરા અમદાવાદમાં જેટલા દારૂ અડ્ડા છે ત્યાં પણ મૂકે તો ખરેખર વિકાસ થયો કહેવાય...

  • Shahjad S.
    05/20/2019 12:38

    Great solution

  • Kundan K.
    05/19/2019 15:24

    Should b implemented throughout India

  • Akash S.
    05/19/2019 14:52

    Bosri kya faltu video hai..mai yahan bhi thuk dunga

  • Anil K.
    05/19/2019 13:52

    😍😍😍

  • Nilesh G.
    05/18/2019 11:29

    कादर खान इस किंग

  • Sùbøđh K.
    05/18/2019 04:49

    Mst

  • Pāüļ Ť.
    05/14/2019 03:40

    🤣

  • Gajendra U.
    05/10/2019 06:22

    हम तो थूकेंगे