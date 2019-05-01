In Ahmedabad, Keep Your Spit Where Your Mouth Is

Chew on this: Spitting on the streets of Ahmedabad could lead to a Rs.100 fine. 🤑
64 comments
Rabbi K.06/05/2019 07:42
सबसे जयादा एेसी हरकत बनारस मे लोग करते है पान गुटखा खाकर राह चलते जहाँ तहा थुक देना इन सब पर लगाम लगाना बहुत जरूरी है खास कर दूसरा गाय भैस पालने वाले पर जो जहाँ तहा जानवर छोड़ देते है
Deepak S.06/05/2019 06:41
Pure Indian mai mai fine kr do 1000 rs
Riyaz V.06/04/2019 12:28
Bhut India ....... @#₹
Rajnesh K.06/04/2019 08:38
Good
Rajat B.05/31/2019 03:42
In UP ...no need to say more...😂😂
Dharmesh R.05/27/2019 08:12
Is this a right solution? Stop selling paan masala its damage city and health both.
Jaypirkash J.05/25/2019 07:58
Badiya
Jaypirkash J.05/25/2019 07:57
Thokne par fine Lagana bahut jaruri hai
Mohammad T.05/24/2019 03:16
पोर्न वीडियो देखें Porn movie https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7STZDCJS2CA
Rahul R.05/23/2019 05:04
Ak no
Vicky S.05/22/2019 17:31
Awesi Ke muh par thuko
Ajaykumar V.05/22/2019 17:07
એક એક કેમેરા અમદાવાદમાં જેટલા દારૂ અડ્ડા છે ત્યાં પણ મૂકે તો ખરેખર વિકાસ થયો કહેવાય...
Shahjad S.05/20/2019 12:38
Great solution
Kundan K.05/19/2019 15:24
Should b implemented throughout India
Akash S.05/19/2019 14:52
Bosri kya faltu video hai..mai yahan bhi thuk dunga
Anil K.05/19/2019 13:52
😍😍😍
Nilesh G.05/18/2019 11:29
कादर खान इस किंग
Sùbøđh K.05/18/2019 04:49
Mst
Pāüļ Ť.05/14/2019 03:40
🤣
Gajendra U.05/10/2019 06:22
हम तो थूकेंगे