In Jharkhand School: Leaking Roof, Open Umbrella
Can you guess why these students in Jharkhand carry umbrellas to school?
09/15/2019 8:57 AM
69 comments
Samtz H.11/19/2019 03:35
The impact of Gaumata. Use cow dung for the roof, eco-friendly, they should provide cow pee to the students for health. Jai Shree ram Gaimata RSS. Bunch of idiots impact. 😡😡😡🤬🤬
Rahul P.11/07/2019 07:19
Vaibhav Purøhit dats why i hate this system , politics and government .
Azarudin A.10/03/2019 09:51
ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ. ದೇಶ ಬದಲುಆಗುತಿದೆ wow super
Weyumsi P.10/02/2019 16:49
REAl Digital India
Komal S.10/02/2019 08:35
Jharkhand Sharm karo ..itna bhi Gov kr ni sakti education ke liye..
Shivam P.09/29/2019 04:00
Jharkhand Government has regional reservations meaning only residents of Jharkhand can do a government job in Jharkhand. That means no competition, no flow of ideas, no diversity, no growth. They themselves are responsible for it.
Divyesh S.09/26/2019 19:18
Wt does inspection do when they visit all government school Y don't they take action on this
Faisal H.09/26/2019 17:32
Mera desh badal raha ha❤
Mustakim A.09/26/2019 11:38
Educated or gawar jahil c.M me fark hota h
Sunny P.09/24/2019 08:22
Why don't brut donate some amount to them instead of creating such videos! And they beg for views and likes! Which they earn
Salomi J.09/23/2019 06:31
Hindustan me sirf Dharm or Janwer hi safe hai or isko support kerne wale... 😂😂😂😂
Akki K.09/19/2019 04:43
Endangered India 😢
Akki K.09/19/2019 04:42
Welcome to New India.
Shabana S.09/18/2019 18:41
Are rehne do inko aise hi. Pehle govt aur mehngi statues to banale. Inka kya hai ye aise hi jhelenge.😠😠
Shaikh J.09/18/2019 13:12
Bhubneshwar sayad isiliye tum itna bade fan ho PM ke
Faiez V.09/18/2019 12:04
Hey, let's forget about all these..Making hindi compulsory and blaming everything on pakistan, now that's what we should be concentrating on..Lets not shape up the coming generation, let's make them illiterate and narrow minded so that they r gonna elect the same kind of "Overqualified" ministers again in the future..And ofcourse we can't allow education to spread coz it might allow different religions to go hand in hand.Thats not what we r aiming for, guys..
Poonam V.09/18/2019 11:00
This is really hard to see.The Government of jharkhand should do compulsory for these students......
Soma B.09/18/2019 10:19
It's really hard ,and bad results for our country
Viraj K.09/17/2019 17:51
We don't even have a separate Education ministry all of the resources are cramped into one ministry, HRD. WTF. We need to have 3 separate budgets for Railway, Defence and Education. Only then we can solve these clutters in education systems. Unaided school teachers are underpaid, students don't have access to quality syllabus yet we have piyush goyal saying maths didn't help Einstein, Nirmala Sitharaman commenting illogical statements, we have Ram Kadam, Azam Khan, Rahul Gandhi saying BS on national tv. We need to start spending 11 percent of our GDP on Education. Then and then only we can have a developed India in the long term.
Didar B.09/16/2019 09:13
They have money to send a rocket to the moon but poor people have to endure this shit