In Nepal, All Dogs Have A Day

In Nepal, the locals celebrate a different kind of Diwali for their furry friends. 🐶
210 comments
Ravi S.12/10/2019 13:29
Once Nepal evangelizes, these traditions will be lost. Then, the folks will be forced to find out about these rites on remote locations.
Harsh C.12/01/2019 08:22
We People from Dehradun also celebrate same festival and it's a part of India and we respect our dogs more then anything we love them treat them as we treat other animals
Shefali J.11/27/2019 02:36
How sweet
Madhu S.11/26/2019 06:39
U people's can't see things happened at christmas, ramdan, bakrid https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/rivers-of-blood-in-dhaka-bangladesh/
Mandeep S.11/24/2019 20:58
ye Kya KR re hai tujje
Nasik D.11/20/2019 02:17
...tu Nepal shift hei ja...India me toh hone waala hai nahi🤣
Amit S.11/19/2019 08:03
finally your day..happy now?
Grimi G.11/16/2019 14:22
China should learn for this thous MF people eat dogs
Reenu K.11/16/2019 07:39
बहुत सुन्दर
Rax S.11/16/2019 03:50
Not only in Nepal. Across the world where Nepali/Gorkha people lives.
Vikas S.11/15/2019 16:56
gotta experience this once😂♥️
Abhishek D.11/14/2019 03:17
can you just please make a video of abt loud firecracker bursting on the events of new year, chineese new year, no. Of trees being cut on christmas, no. Of animals slaughtered on easter, eid, yulin etc.... Do u have the guts to do the same? Stop this bullshit of defaming hindu festivals.... Y u peoples r having so much of hinduphobia.. u peoples are just trashing the secularism and howling save secularism... Aisa kaise chalega
Tushar C.11/14/2019 00:38
In some parts of India they are also worshipped as same specifically north east of India
Tushar C.11/14/2019 00:35
Rest days they use to beat them ... means among 365 days dogs are beaten for 363 days only 2 days of diwali they got worshipped
Tushar C.11/14/2019 00:33
Ram kumar hence prove ki to gorkha n*** he from Nepal 1111111%
Sandeep C.11/13/2019 16:45
Well what do you think about China
Samartha S.11/13/2019 15:20
this is soooo nice 😍
Vijetha G.11/13/2019 15:18
I love dogs
Rickychandrasankman C.11/13/2019 14:35
Jay Bhairav
Shuvam R.11/13/2019 14:15
dakho