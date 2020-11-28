back
In Sickness and In Health, A Love Story
A heartwarming story of childhood sweethearts Rahul and Anamika whose love for each other remained strong despite a debilitating accident and familial disapproval.
28/11/2020 2:57 PM
- 380.2K
- 4.4K
- 171
150 comments
Binita T.2 hours
God bless u both
Tj S.4 hours
👏
Rashmi S.5 hours
Love you guys..Stay happy n healthy always.
Khushali A.5 hours
God bless both of you ❤️❤️ with lots of blessings
Rekha T.5 hours
Salute....... Wish u both a very Happy Married Life
Jona B.5 hours
God bless you couples 💖
Jaswinder K.7 hours
Called soul meet
Jaswinder K.7 hours
This the true love
Shweta N.8 hours
Lots n lots of respect to you both its true n pure love ...Salute you Anamika...God bless you both.
Laila K.8 hours
May God bless you both with all the happiness😊♥️
Ila M.8 hours
This is true and pure love. May God bless this beautiful couple with a very healthy and happy future.
Jas S.9 hours
God bless u both happy marriage life.
Nalini C.11 hours
May god bless these couples💑 vith more happiness in there life.
Sashi K.12 hours
God bless both of u
Anju R.16 hours
This is ❤love
Shruti R.16 hours
शुभेच्छा
Phaathima P.18 hours
Masha Allah.....They r the most luckiest couple. God bless you to live as one till the end with lots and lots of blessingsssss....... So happy to see this kind of news.
Gauri P.18 hours
Great job guys.. This is true love. Come what may be a pillar for each other.
Doc F.18 hours
Bravo atrue bride . A real humane love 💘
Shabnam H.18 hours
Congratulations God bless you both always