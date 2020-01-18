In Sweden, Only Yes Means Yes

While Sweden tightens its laws about sex crimes, India laws leave a lot to be desired. 😔
Annazaina C.a day
INDIA'S hotness is tolerated .
Darshini S.a day
Do you really think India will change its laws about marital rape??? A country, whose citizens, consider men to be the greater gender, and think that PATI PARMESHWAR hai, but wife is a 'DHARM PATNI', change its views? Even rapists aren't getting hanged after 7 years of heinous crime, and you think there is a slightest chance of rule Change?
Brut India2 days
Here's how the laws of rape and consent have changed over the years in India: https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/what-are-the-laws-on-rape-and-sexual-crimes/article30233033.ece
Anirudh P.3 days
In india, the women can withdraw consent that was given during sex, even weeks or months after the intercourse. So technically, women can claim rape. And seriously, do Swedish people go upto their partners and ask, " do you want to have sex" each and every time? When 2 people are making out, its the body language, response to each other's advances, passionate heat of the moment that leads to sex. It has happened thousands of times that women alleged rape on a technicality, because they didn't say the 3 letter word "yes", but passionately and CONSENSUALLY engaged in sex
Raja R.3 days
India is doing its part. 🙏
Sukhjit M.3 days
Women should put tag on her chest if sex ready or not. Like hotel rooms busy or not. All Humans or animals as individual species don’t follow same emotional pattern. Or ahe can wear yes underwear or no underwear and after sex men need to keep underwear as proof if it was yes or no
Susan D.3 days
That's how it should be. Only yes means yes.
Souvik R.3 days
In India, sex even with consent can be termed rape if the guy fails to fulfill the promise of marriage. Yup we have such absurd laws and no equality seeking feminists complain.
Bharti S.3 days
More power, love and solidarity to the struggle!❤️
Ansil M.3 days
How many convicts have been hanged in India till now? None, Indian judiciary is a clown.