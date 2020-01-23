back
In Yogi’s UP, Azadi Slogan Could Invite Sedition Charge
“Women who don’t even know what CAA is are being sent to protest.” Yogi Adityanath also says that using this slogan at anti-CAA protests would amount to treason.
01/23/2020 2:15 PMupdated: 01/23/2020 2:22 PM
- 29.7k
- 788
- 365
352 comments
Khaimraj S.a day
Jai Hindustan!!!
Ali M.a day
🐷420
Rana B.2 days
HOW MANY WERE EDUCATED WHEN INDIA FOUGHT FOR FREEDOM MR YOGI ?
Vipul P.2 days
indian people are seriously idiots n will never be one... khoon mein hi nahi hai
Tamoor K.2 days
Yeh chutiya kon ha vin desel wana be
Samuel S.2 days
Uncle, aapka time ho gaya bisht ji 🤭😁
Ankur Y.2 days
Yogiji crush these islamic jihadis
Akash M.2 days
Dangai kahika.
Khaja D.2 days
These liars always divert the issue deliberately, because they don't have the reply. In other words, they lie, even in a guise of spiritual make up.
Mohsin K.3 days
Taklu 😜😂
Vijay S.3 days
Well said
Parth V.3 days
Very good yogi.
Abrar K.3 days
Fool
Rana R.3 days
Jai ho baba ki gaan mar ke rakh di kauto ki
Ish V.3 days
Let the snowflakes melt 🤣
Jignesh K.3 days
Great job sir i with u
Shani S.3 days
I slute to cm of up prajatantra ko chalana bakhubi pata h
Cyril M.3 days
This fellow doesn't know anything about Constitution, BJP is having majority of this kind, 😢
Mohammed K.3 days
This man absolutely belongs wanwas religion..
Naveen M.3 days
Next pm