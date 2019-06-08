Incense Stick Surprise For India’s Cows

Everything has a purpose. Even this giant agarbatti.
Swastik M.06/26/2019 13:24
https://youtu.be/j2QiH8ey75w watch this. He used dairy products on this useless agarbatti using dairy products, and indirectly supported cow abuse. Brain less people.
অখণ্ড ভ.06/26/2019 06:47
Nice job👌👌jay Hind🇮🇳🇮🇳
Ajay D.06/25/2019 07:31
गाय का घी गोबर जलाने से आस पास का वातावरण स्वच्छ हो जाएगा ।। प्रदुषण से कुछ राहत मिलेगी
Cvakumar P.06/24/2019 17:52
Save beef serve beef biriyani
Apoorva S.06/24/2019 13:46
Instead of day he could have donated that money for child education
Man R.06/24/2019 02:28
Sadka te ghumdia baki mata huna nu saam lai pehla fer baki saam layi sala agarbatti da
Rahamathulla A.06/23/2019 08:45
Chootya bhadwa
Fiaz A.06/22/2019 04:47
Salay ko gai ka bacha batow
Hriata C.06/21/2019 15:52
National mother!! h... cow
محمد ی.06/17/2019 06:22
People are hungry in India. And India's educated people are wasting the ration here. Man is dying from hunger and he is pleasing to God
Sheetal S.06/11/2019 19:43
He is highlighting a great cause
Pinaki G.06/11/2019 19:38
This is nothing but bogus
Brut India06/11/2019 14:00
What else can cow dung be used for? Building houses, believe it or not:
Tirtharaj C.06/11/2019 02:24
People around the world do stupid things to create a record this is better than that....
Sheikh S.06/10/2019 16:58
Haaan national maa ban gayi wo, ab le jao un Sab ko apne sath jo Yaha sadko pr ghumti hai, Jinka Khayal rakhne wala b koi nahi
Dipak M.06/10/2019 09:45
It isn't incense stick its insane stick 😂
Tom M.06/10/2019 06:51
Bet the end with with stick doesnt fit the holder
Minaaz S.06/09/2019 14:35
11 lacs for agarbatti he could hav done much btr to protect cows thn burning his 11 lacs
James K.06/09/2019 13:57
Beef is famous source of meat all over the World don make these an issue again2
James K.06/09/2019 13:56
I really appreciate it lov for cow but u can't tell other to follow you