India Is Obsessed About The Army: A Stand-Up Joke
"If you want to put an army sticker on your private vehicle, you should be able to complete at least one circuit training." Stand-up comic Punit Pania on why so many Indians are obsessed about flaunting their ties with the Army.
01/22/2020 6:57 AMupdated: 01/22/2020 10:26 AM
Ajith S.a day
Serve the country with pride. People like you who are sadak chap will use the Prides for ur daily bread. Army walon ki exercise ek din to krke k dekho, mu se hagoge aur ga**d se khoon niklega.
Jagbhushan P.5 days
This what dumbass audience didn't got to know that they have fucked up by so called stand up comedian .. people alone should stand up against these arse h that they cannot take any bodies names and make money
Shridevi S.6 days
Yaa putting sticker way of showing respect towards army and can you explain why so called highly intelctual and liberal thinking gays in jnu celebrate of death of army people in naxlite attack and always critise them....comparing you educated these uneducated drivers are more better
Saurabh S.6 days
There was a time when no personal attacks were made, only a generalised term netaji was used, after seeing personal attacks on Modi and the percentage is very very high, it looks like Modi is a brand and they are using it, nothing more than that. If you see in past Kavi Sammelans were also stand up, but there was no personal attacks, they were able to convey the message clean and clear and leave it to audience to judge it. Thats the art today's stand up comedians needed.
Pandey P.6 days
You r also among those people Pappu can't change
Mituban S.6 days
I can guarantee that no defense personnel thinks like that. And if ppl must complete a circuit training to put a sticker, then you must too , get permission from Mr. Bean to do standup.
Satalakar U.6 days
This is absolutely true
பழனி ம.6 days
Modi is one politician who has damaged the Army the most by polarizing it. Using a few self-serving serving Generals and retired Generals to further his brand of fascism destroying the very ethos of the Forces. I won't trust this day to share my foxhole with a brahminical Hindu upper caste bigot easily now. Not that they were worthy of trust before but now their bigotry is more visible....
Deepanjali Y.6 days
that last line
Alan M.7 days
*nervous laughter LoL 😂
Sheela M.7 days
Is this comedy?? He is making fun of Army..
Wali K.7 days
kamra sahab ka duur ka cousin
Dëvîğęł M.7 days
Mrityunjay Tiwari 😂😂
Yashaswi H.7 days
Army is being used as a political tool
Krishnaprasad Y.7 days
Its absolutely foolishness on the part of this Brut journalism. Stating as above. It has lost basic commonsense
Kumar R.7 days
"Fefde muh se hoshiyari G**nd se nikal jayega " ek number!!
Sahil B.7 days
We are proud of our institution Army. We have huge respect for it. https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn%3AANd9GcQYYJRnsFX6TDXCK00AlEVg2dDBjWsirUyVwULlo8c4X2yhp49a