India-Pak Relations Affect Aid To Afghanistan
India is ready to export 50,000 tonnes of wheat in over 5,000 trucks for Afghans as humanitarian aid. There is only one issue...
16/11/2021 4:27 PM
248 comments
Nabeel I.4 hours
Yr this is brutal Lie. Just for Afghanistan, Pakistani government made an exception that whoever including India wants to send any aid to Afghanistan can do so, without any prerequisites.
Askari S.8 hours
Not welcome any more
Rana U.9 hours
What about fresh news regarding allowing India to pass through Pakistan to give aid to Afghanistan??
Iqbal M.9 hours
Send by air cargo over China 🇨🇳
Terry S.11 hours
Send them by helicopter
Adnan G.14 hours
Good
Mohd A.14 hours
V nice
Amjad K.18 hours
Its all India's way of trying to score cheap political points, people are starving now and trucks would take weeks to get there , why not use its cargo planes which would be much quicker.
Rana U.a day
Humanity?? What about Kashmir?? Why Indian army is stucked there?? Why not they give the right of referendum according to UN resolution??
Ehtisham R.2 days
Stop this hypocrisy india ! Where there is will there is way. Why by road. If you have humanity you can send through Iran. It totally trying to create an excuse and again try to prove that Pakistan is bad. Spoiler can't be healers
Ehtisham R.2 days
India only wanted to send RAW agents in Afghanistan to conduct terrorist attack in Pakistan! But now india's bigger father Taliban is there for india's hospitality with AK-47😂
اثبات ا.2 days
First fill bellies of your own people, secondly, if it is a help then there should be no condition of Road supplying. In the name of aid, India had done a fleshy past And his conscipracy will not sustain more.if it is only help then send Via airways.
CH U.2 days
Don't mislead people if India really want to help they can send it by air like they send ammunition to Ghani Ghani Government, Stop being a manipulator....🙄
Ihtesham I.2 days
Why don't you use the planes you already have some great pilots
Kaleem H.2 days
Salay Hindi notanki.
Ahmed J.2 days
Yeah in those trucks 99.9 would be terrorism for Pakistan & 0.1 Wheat for Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan
Abid K.2 days
Airlift... Lol
Monica K.2 days
Dont talk about it just do it if you believe in god why fear man kind.
Tariq M.2 days
If India wanted to help they could transport it other ways.bit if heroin was going to be the product that would be transported with ease and it won't be all over the media. Thats the difference.
Muhammad S.2 days
Why don't you just send it through Chabahar, your pet project? At the end of day, chabahar was meant to by-pass & encircle Pakistan. Failed miserably.