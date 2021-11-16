back

India-Pak Relations Affect Aid To Afghanistan

India is ready to export 50,000 tonnes of wheat in over 5,000 trucks for Afghans as humanitarian aid. There is only one issue...

16/11/2021 4:27 PM
  • 164.2K
  • 255

Politics

248 comments

  • Nabeel I.
    4 hours

    Yr this is brutal Lie. Just for Afghanistan, Pakistani government made an exception that whoever including India wants to send any aid to Afghanistan can do so, without any prerequisites.

  • Askari S.
    8 hours

    Not welcome any more

  • Rana U.
    9 hours

    What about fresh news regarding allowing India to pass through Pakistan to give aid to Afghanistan??

  • Iqbal M.
    9 hours

    Send by air cargo over China 🇨🇳

  • Terry S.
    11 hours

    Send them by helicopter

  • Adnan G.
    14 hours

    Good

  • Mohd A.
    14 hours

    V nice

  • Amjad K.
    18 hours

    Its all India's way of trying to score cheap political points, people are starving now and trucks would take weeks to get there , why not use its cargo planes which would be much quicker.

  • Rana U.
    a day

    Humanity?? What about Kashmir?? Why Indian army is stucked there?? Why not they give the right of referendum according to UN resolution??

  • Ehtisham R.
    2 days

    Stop this hypocrisy india ! Where there is will there is way. Why by road. If you have humanity you can send through Iran. It totally trying to create an excuse and again try to prove that Pakistan is bad. Spoiler can't be healers

  • Ehtisham R.
    2 days

    India only wanted to send RAW agents in Afghanistan to conduct terrorist attack in Pakistan! But now india's bigger father Taliban is there for india's hospitality with AK-47😂

  • اثبات ا.
    2 days

    First fill bellies of your own people, secondly, if it is a help then there should be no condition of Road supplying. In the name of aid, India had done a fleshy past And his conscipracy will not sustain more.if it is only help then send Via airways.

  • CH U.
    2 days

    Don't mislead people if India really want to help they can send it by air like they send ammunition to Ghani Ghani Government, Stop being a manipulator....🙄

  • Ihtesham I.
    2 days

    Why don't you use the planes you already have some great pilots

  • Kaleem H.
    2 days

    Salay Hindi notanki.

  • Ahmed J.
    2 days

    Yeah in those trucks 99.9 would be terrorism for Pakistan & 0.1 Wheat for Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan

  • Abid K.
    2 days

    Airlift... Lol

  • Monica K.
    2 days

    Dont talk about it just do it if you believe in god why fear man kind.

  • Tariq M.
    2 days

    If India wanted to help they could transport it other ways.bit if heroin was going to be the product that would be transported with ease and it won't be all over the media. Thats the difference.

  • Muhammad S.
    2 days

    Why don't you just send it through Chabahar, your pet project? At the end of day, chabahar was meant to by-pass & encircle Pakistan. Failed miserably.

