India's Anti-Valentine's Day Vigilantes

Every year right-wing groups harass couples on Valentine's Day. Here’s why the day of love attracts so much hate in India. 💔

02/17/2020 4:12 PM
121 comments

  • Samuel B.
    44 minutes

    Waaa RRS 🤣🤣🤣

  • Sourajit S.
    an hour

    Bunch of frustrated singles who are tired masturbating at the corner in their room🤣👌🤬🤬. Bajrang Dal sucks like literally 😂😂

  • Dipankar D.
    6 hours

    Only in this case both bajrang dal & muslim outfits r bhai bhai😂😂😂😂

  • Ronald W.
    7 hours

    Good cos love is to marry not to roam around push it out ...not in our culture....will try finding love but never roam around in public places and make them discomfort later....talk kiss do both will stay for decades its not timepass....I am dealing with girls who have family problems want love and married to have problems cos of husbands secret is love talk heal their pain with smile fun...but if cheek then I am chess will always was my hands then they'll feel bad in their whole life...difference love is pure not gamble.....love is not religious definitely religion will become love....true lover will have good heart that's characters in gods goodness so India will be better place....but from a decade everything is changing technology is useful but how who where it's beneficial....brainy India will get me.....if your good it's valentines daily i mean love your life family in-laws respect women elders that's de first India should learn or else organisations like this and underworld will play in the society...but underworld is completely different from rowdyism groups in roads and street.

  • Sa Q.
    7 hours

    Jab tak ye chutia lok ha hindustan ka kuch nhi hoga

  • Vinay Y.
    7 hours

    Your love is looking for a date? Seriously it's true love.. & other way their is not any mention about valentine day in my indian calendar

  • Chirag M.
    8 hours

    Every girl shouldn't be rape, hanged

  • Abhi H.
    8 hours

    THEY HAVE AN OFFICE!

  • Swatantra M.
    11 hours

    Savarkar was a coward. Mohan Bhagvat is a coward. Narendra Modi is a coward. Amit Shah is also a coward. I repeat these people are the biggest cowards in history & their followers are either virgins or frustrated with their married life.

  • Ratan K.
    11 hours

    Let's have kamsutra day.

  • Mohammad A.
    13 hours

    Berozgari k nye chutiya chehre hain..dusro ka maal dkhkr lal hoti hain inki😂😂😂

  • Ibra H.
    13 hours

    Indian molvies 😂😂

  • Saurabh S.
    15 hours

    hindu muslim hindu muslim fed up with this😑.....does they even care about poverty, school, education, poverty, malnutrition, hunger... anything....😑

  • TaNveer A.
    15 hours

    Where there is love there always is hate.. but believe me love Trump's hate..

  • محمد ش.
    15 hours

    hahahaah Muslims luring Hindus into marriage?🤣🤣🤣 this stand up comedy was beautiful 🤣🤣🤣

  • Sanjeev K.
    16 hours

    Ye akhrot se paida hua hai....

  • Sïddhårth K.
    16 hours

    Kya culture ! V-day manana kya hota hai be ! Bakarchodi hai maar peet krna. Ye sale Gundayi kr rhe aur kuch nhi.

  • Ankit S.
    16 hours

    Bajarang dal need of you for this page admin, buddy bits and other all anti national terrorist elements in india on SM.

  • Rashmi R.
    16 hours

    जो ये खुलेआम कर रहे वो बहुत संस्कारी है

  • Yogen R.
    17 hours

    Barjrang daal ka bhaiya nai toah pehle hi Valentine Day mana kaar buda ho chuka hoo. Aab Youngsters ko kyu tang kaar raha ho ...Zindagi 2 din ki hai majja sa jiyo ..