India's Anti-Valentine's Day Vigilantes

The Story of Blackface — Past and Present
ISIS prisoners in Syria
Puerto Ricans flee island after earthquakes
Uplifting The Deaf Community Through Hip Hop
Desert locust plague in East Africa
Obama On What It Means To Be A Man
Waaa RRS 🤣🤣🤣
Bunch of frustrated singles who are tired masturbating at the corner in their room🤣👌🤬🤬. Bajrang Dal sucks like literally 😂😂
Only in this case both bajrang dal & muslim outfits r bhai bhai😂😂😂😂
Good cos love is to marry not to roam around push it out ...not in our culture....will try finding love but never roam around in public places and make them discomfort later....talk kiss do both will stay for decades its not timepass....I am dealing with girls who have family problems want love and married to have problems cos of husbands secret is love talk heal their pain with smile fun...but if cheek then I am chess will always was my hands then they'll feel bad in their whole life...difference love is pure not gamble.....love is not religious definitely religion will become love....true lover will have good heart that's characters in gods goodness so India will be better place....but from a decade everything is changing technology is useful but how who where it's beneficial....brainy India will get me.....if your good it's valentines daily i mean love your life family in-laws respect women elders that's de first India should learn or else organisations like this and underworld will play in the society...but underworld is completely different from rowdyism groups in roads and street.
Jab tak ye chutia lok ha hindustan ka kuch nhi hoga
Your love is looking for a date? Seriously it's true love.. & other way their is not any mention about valentine day in my indian calendar
Every girl shouldn't be rape, hanged
THEY HAVE AN OFFICE!
Savarkar was a coward. Mohan Bhagvat is a coward. Narendra Modi is a coward. Amit Shah is also a coward. I repeat these people are the biggest cowards in history & their followers are either virgins or frustrated with their married life.
Let's have kamsutra day.
Berozgari k nye chutiya chehre hain..dusro ka maal dkhkr lal hoti hain inki😂😂😂
Indian molvies 😂😂
hindu muslim hindu muslim fed up with this😑.....does they even care about poverty, school, education, poverty, malnutrition, hunger... anything....😑
Where there is love there always is hate.. but believe me love Trump's hate..
hahahaah Muslims luring Hindus into marriage?🤣🤣🤣 this stand up comedy was beautiful 🤣🤣🤣
Ye akhrot se paida hua hai....
Kya culture ! V-day manana kya hota hai be ! Bakarchodi hai maar peet krna. Ye sale Gundayi kr rhe aur kuch nhi.
Bajarang dal need of you for this page admin, buddy bits and other all anti national terrorist elements in india on SM.
जो ये खुलेआम कर रहे वो बहुत संस्कारी है
Barjrang daal ka bhaiya nai toah pehle hi Valentine Day mana kaar buda ho chuka hoo. Aab Youngsters ko kyu tang kaar raha ho ...Zindagi 2 din ki hai majja sa jiyo ..
121 comments
Samuel B.44 minutes
Waaa RRS 🤣🤣🤣
Sourajit S.an hour
Bunch of frustrated singles who are tired masturbating at the corner in their room🤣👌🤬🤬. Bajrang Dal sucks like literally 😂😂
Dipankar D.6 hours
Only in this case both bajrang dal & muslim outfits r bhai bhai😂😂😂😂
Ronald W.7 hours
Good cos love is to marry not to roam around push it out ...not in our culture....will try finding love but never roam around in public places and make them discomfort later....talk kiss do both will stay for decades its not timepass....I am dealing with girls who have family problems want love and married to have problems cos of husbands secret is love talk heal their pain with smile fun...but if cheek then I am chess will always was my hands then they'll feel bad in their whole life...difference love is pure not gamble.....love is not religious definitely religion will become love....true lover will have good heart that's characters in gods goodness so India will be better place....but from a decade everything is changing technology is useful but how who where it's beneficial....brainy India will get me.....if your good it's valentines daily i mean love your life family in-laws respect women elders that's de first India should learn or else organisations like this and underworld will play in the society...but underworld is completely different from rowdyism groups in roads and street.
Sa Q.7 hours
Jab tak ye chutia lok ha hindustan ka kuch nhi hoga
Vinay Y.7 hours
Your love is looking for a date? Seriously it's true love.. & other way their is not any mention about valentine day in my indian calendar
Chirag M.8 hours
Every girl shouldn't be rape, hanged
Abhi H.8 hours
THEY HAVE AN OFFICE!
Swatantra M.11 hours
Savarkar was a coward. Mohan Bhagvat is a coward. Narendra Modi is a coward. Amit Shah is also a coward. I repeat these people are the biggest cowards in history & their followers are either virgins or frustrated with their married life.
Ratan K.11 hours
Let's have kamsutra day.
Mohammad A.13 hours
Berozgari k nye chutiya chehre hain..dusro ka maal dkhkr lal hoti hain inki😂😂😂
Ibra H.13 hours
Indian molvies 😂😂
Saurabh S.15 hours
hindu muslim hindu muslim fed up with this😑.....does they even care about poverty, school, education, poverty, malnutrition, hunger... anything....😑
TaNveer A.15 hours
Where there is love there always is hate.. but believe me love Trump's hate..
محمد ش.15 hours
hahahaah Muslims luring Hindus into marriage?🤣🤣🤣 this stand up comedy was beautiful 🤣🤣🤣
Sanjeev K.16 hours
Ye akhrot se paida hua hai....
Sïddhårth K.16 hours
Kya culture ! V-day manana kya hota hai be ! Bakarchodi hai maar peet krna. Ye sale Gundayi kr rhe aur kuch nhi.
Ankit S.16 hours
Bajarang dal need of you for this page admin, buddy bits and other all anti national terrorist elements in india on SM.
Rashmi R.16 hours
जो ये खुलेआम कर रहे वो बहुत संस्कारी है
Yogen R.17 hours
Barjrang daal ka bhaiya nai toah pehle hi Valentine Day mana kaar buda ho chuka hoo. Aab Youngsters ko kyu tang kaar raha ho ...Zindagi 2 din ki hai majja sa jiyo ..