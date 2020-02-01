India's Biggest Worry: The Young, Educated & Jobless

At a 45-year high, this could be India's worst nightmare. 😲😲
Jagdish K.5 hours
India is a vast country with immense diversity and gross economic disparities. For Every indian a government job is a requirement socially. The expectations of youth are too high. There is a huge gap between academicia and industry. Only Governments cannot solve this unemployment problem. All stakeholders including people have to realise the changing markets hit by disruptive technology and poor global demand. We need educated indians to get better equipped with newer skills of global market. Youth have to undergo mentorship programmes backed by Governmental efforts to finance young entrepreneurship projects. We need to work togather and collectively to solve this National problem of unemployment rather just governments. We need to work harder and be self reliant. We need to be more thrifty in day to day life and save for a rainy day.
Pramod K.5 hours
Showing dream only.
ABhijeet R.8 hours
Much worse than imagination.. bjp dnt kw how to run a nation.. total waste of my vote.. he sold public sectors to his fellow businessmans..
Chiranjeev B.13 hours
Its obvious to happen in such a populated country. There's no magic.
Rajaa day
What a background music yaar 😍😍!! I love it!!
Jignesh G.a day
So many economist here
Ashish J.a day
Reservation ke bareme Kya khayal hai aap ka ( Brut India's post) Uneducated gets job, educated r unemployed This will only solved by MoDi🚩
प्रतिक द.a day
Very worst situation
Hasan J.a day
They were the first time voters. Isn't it?
Rahul D.2 days
Your channel seems to be highly one-sided political channel. Sorry, I expected it to be different from many others. Whenever put your opinion to a fact, it is not news any more. Why should the Indian youth wait for govt to feed them? That is a bad tradition that stemmed and was nurtured from poor economic condition and long lasting amla-raj sarkar. Youth should be proud and look forward to lead the country with zeal and entrepreneurship. It is not expected that they will dance in the tune of rogue politicians and go on begging from door to door.
Arijit P.2 days
see the condition
Hemalatha S.2 days
Why nobody is talking about population control!!!?.
Sunil A.2 days
Modiji promised 2 crores jobs p.a. He failed but again gets reelected. So jobs is not an issue..let it b 45 year high unemployment rate ;)
Kalam S.2 days
Kon hai a log jo job ki bate krte hain we need mandir grow up kids
Adithya N.2 days
Well if the population is always on the increase hw can the country provide job . they should implement population control
Suryamoni K.2 days
Unemployment was problem ever since I came to my senses . It's not that employment is not there however we also need to do fact check . By saying lack of employment it doesn't mean that only govt jobs are the only thing we Indians have to rely on . Currently in market youth who comes for job seek in private sector lacks skills , passion, commitment, regularity patience and self belief and confidence . Trust me fellas I hear a lot unemployment unemployment unemployment but why do we only blame govt be it now when it's BJP and be it when it was Congress . It's an avalanche starting ever since 1980 s and before that . It won't be fair to only blame govt . Indian youth needs to look for opportunity rather than just depending on govt jobs . Unemployment rate went down or up it happens but then we have options all around if we really want to seek employment . Jai Hind
Birendra J.2 days
जब किसी देश का सरकार खुद प्रायोजित आतंकवाद को संरक्षण देने लगे देशद्रोहियों के साथ खड़े होने लगे। प्रधानमंत्री सामने आकर इन आतंकियों को प्रोत्साहित करने लगें गृहमंत्री इनको पुरस्कृत करने लगें। जब नागरिकों का संवैधानिक अधिकार उनकी सबसे बड़ी मजबूरी बनने लगे तब यह सवाल छात्रों का नही रहता सिर्फ़ मुसलमानों का भी नहीं रहता यह हिन्दुस्तान का होता है जिसमें बहुसंख्यक हिन्दू भी आता है। हिन्दुओं को डराकर कोई तानाशाह नहीं बन सकता। न मुसलमानों में उतनी क्षमता है और न ही पाकिस्तान की इतनी हुक़ूक़ की हम उनसे डर जाएँ। उनकी सरफरस्ती में आ जाएं। लेकिन हम इतने भी मजबूर नहीं हैं कि गोडसे की नस्लों से परेशान हो जाएं पराजित हो जाएं। गोडसे आज भी जिन्दा है और सिर्फ़ जिन्दा नहीं है हिन्दुस्तान को पूरे आगोश में लिए हुए है। गोडसे कल भी आतंकी था आज भी है। उसकी कल भी पहुँच लम्बी थी आज ज्यादा बड़ी है। गाँधी कल भी लाचार थे आज भी बेबस हैं। हिन्दुओं को इनके खिलाफ खड़ा होना पड़ेगा। आज नहीं तो कल खड़ा होना पड़ेगा। कल के भरोसे हिन्दुस्तान को नहीं छोड़ा जा सकता क्योंकि आज आपका नहीं है और पता नहीं कल आपका होगा भी कि नहीं।
Ahmod L.2 days
Foku
Ali L.2 days
real issues
Mohammed R.2 days
This page admin has guts to show the truth 👌👏👏