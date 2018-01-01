Could this be India's cleanest village? #GodsOwnGarden #NewYearGoals
Aye J.01/10/2018 13:51
Damn these NE guys! Serious complex they giving us!
Neeta P.01/06/2018 15:02
The other villages n specially the people in cities should learn from this ....I have not visited this place yet but definetly would love to visit some day ...
Vijay S.01/03/2018 11:21
Very happy village life
Nafees A.01/03/2018 05:57
Next time excavator better
Minal S.01/02/2018 08:18
Yes it is... visited recently
Aishwarya N.01/02/2018 04:23
Sakthi V.01/02/2018 02:25
Neha P.01/02/2018 01:05
Radhika P.01/02/2018 00:24
Cleanliness means godliness.. We should learn from them..
Zach L.01/01/2018 21:40
this looks nice
Meena M.01/01/2018 21:06
Cleanliness is next to the Godliness
Soumendu M.01/01/2018 20:32
and love!!
Sudeshna B.01/01/2018 19:50
Parag Bhandarkar
Raghavv G.01/01/2018 19:12
quick Q: where u there when they were shooting this ? :P
Balu B.01/01/2018 18:41
Best example for under the sun everything is possible. Teamwork works.
Amos M.01/01/2018 18:28
Wow, why can't all be like this? We pay taxes and shit is always happening around. People eat and throw from vehicles, pee, spit and what not. No swacha Bharat tax for these beautiful people.
Raja R.01/01/2018 17:28
Wow this tribe 😍♥️👍
Ashok K.01/01/2018 17:27
83% state population Christianity wonderful, Great People
Vatsal G.01/01/2018 17:23
I have been here.. lovely place.. Rohan .. #rememberthatbridge
Arshad N.01/01/2018 16:59
