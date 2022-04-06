back
India's cooked-up hatred for non-veg food
A recent order in the national capital sought closure of meat shops during Navaratri. But is India really a vegetarian country?
06/04/2022 1:31 PMupdated: 06/04/2022 1:33 PM
297 comments
Chaitanya S.30 minutes
Bhai , kyun dhong kar rahe ho , faltu ka.
Habeeb A.30 minutes
Yes u r right we r also fasting then ur close restaurants it possible then go head it not depends on your choices right to freedom every indian different choices
Niel V.35 minutes
India now likes the bad habits of pakistan..maybe they are also loving war genocides like in ukraine. They wanted to follow the footsteps of putin..they want to have nuclear test so that they will know who will be left alive alone..so shameful,,today there are so much more bad evil people !! Than god fearing people..this is the end of humanity..this is the era for zombie !!
Nana K.an hour
Bullshit propaganda
Jessy T.an hour
Shameful religious values imposed on others while accusing others of conversion: scary chicks!
Muz Z.an hour
When their regular food is cow's poop 💩 then what else would you expect
Muhammed S.an hour
100% non vegetarian my work experience saying .
Mohammed W.an hour
How many KFC's, McD's, Pizza hut's are shut? Are they not serving non-veg? Are these rules not applicable to them? KFC's serving meat will not hurt religious sentiments?
Krishna K.an hour
Chal nikal bhsrdkm... Religion made by humans not gods..so keep the shit show shut....if you eat veg then eat and if non veg then eat meat.... don't connect these two type and make a useless fight
Nitesh K.an hour
Roze ke time per Theke band.
Abdulrehman K.an hour
In short, the double masked Hindutva India is taking India to a lawless Banana Republic of economic destructions.
Mohammad A.an hour
Ok...close the liquor shops in Ramadan then
Lionel L.an hour
Our country is really going to the d*** I'm afraid..sad so very sad
Reuban D.2 hours
People who tells other to stop eating meat or putting ban on meat are the first one to Eat meat
Amaranathan P.2 hours
The whole idea of being vegetarian or vegan or fasting during a religious observation is that one has self-discipline, and not distracted/ tempted/ feelings hurt by others who do not share one’s sentiments and such religious observations. Whether it’s banning meat during Navarathri, or closing all eateries during Ramadan, it shows a lack of discipline, and indeed, a lack of “sensitivity” to those not observing those religious observations
Mo S.2 hours
Usless BJP supporters 😂😂
Nafisa S.2 hours
And why dont hey give the thought to close down liquor shoe as well...
Arpita D.2 hours
This is bizarre.. other than northern India there are Hindus in other parts of the country as well and they are no 'lesser' devotees of Maa Durga or in anyway lesser Hindus than others.. why this manipulation under the veil of 'hindu bhavna' and all
Rajesh K.2 hours
This type of reporting is only aims to devide the community against the majority religion in bharat........brut should be charged for sedition
Yousafzai's J.2 hours
Lol hindu ki bhwanaye Hein bakiyo ki koi bhwanaye nhi... (Hypocrisy ki b seema hoti hai)