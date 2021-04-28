back
India's Covid Numbers Vs Election Rallies: A Timeline
As Indians battled the second wave of Covid-19, their biggest leaders addressed election rallies with no masks and zero social-distancing.
28/04/2021 1:26 PMupdated: 28/04/2021 1:28 PM
716 comments
Samson A.23 minutes
Idiot
Taimoor A.23 minutes
Just Saw the Visuals which shows disastrous mismanagemnt from Modi with Regard To Covid-19. If u are encouraging people to gather in large numbers then what are ur measures to curb this pandemic.Sorry to say But Modi seemed damn Foolish here.He only he ia responsible for this Situation Of India.I hope he take some rapid and correct decisons to stop this nonsense.I pray That India come out of this situation quickly and people of India get relief as humanity Comes First.Love and Prayers From Pakistan.
Sudhir K.23 minutes
Moin Jo bhalle hi chunaav par chunav Jeet Jaye par desh aaj haar ki kagaar par hai andhbhakto
Deepak G.31 minutes
And Delhi and Mumbai are capital of Bengal
Rishabh R.36 minutes
BJP Bloody shitty people
Gospel D.37 minutes
Modi Govt and ECI is responsible for this crisis. He was overconfident & careless allowing mass religious gathering like Kumbh Mela, and ECI thoughtless decision on West Bengal election campaign. "It appears they want people to die"
Shubham P.43 minutes
Modi and whole bjp party is moron
Devanshu T.44 minutes
ये है इन नेताओ का असली चरित्र... और हम हिन्दू मुस्लिम कर कर के आपस मे ही मर जायेंगे
Lilouttie S.an hour
Why campaign in a pandemic? crowds of people, no masks, no social distancing. Citizens n politicians should be responsible enough. People COVID is real please take heed!!! It's heart breaking to see the current situation.
Arun K.an hour
Shameless PM and a spineless administration
Ramess B.an hour
Modi you are Talking nonsese
Pranjal G.an hour
Who is responsible for this surge of Corona recently? It's surely not because of people not wearing masks.
P J.an hour
Respect politiesion .. they should live long without people....lol
Iftikhar K.an hour
This idiot is reading a script! Look at his eyes carefully.
Md R.an hour
What about kumb mela lakhs of people gathered
Md R.an hour
Covid cases rises just because of government neglienc there don't care about anything there need money position vote..even more people died
Maswood M.an hour
This is a mere apocalypse..,.instead of be in a bio bubble,an exodus we can see.......deplorable.....the war has started between religions and ended on o2 and co2
Shankar B.an hour
Corrupted leaders with zero knowledge !!!!
Ranjit G.an hour
All political parties are complicit in this crime. Election commission did not do their job. They should not have allowed this nonsense. I miss leaders like T N Sheshan today. He never bowed to political pressure. A lot of credit goes to him for making Election Commission of India a strong body. All that has gone now I think!
செந்தில் வ.an hour
Podaaaa.. enaku Hindi theriyathu da dubuku😈