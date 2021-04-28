back

India's Covid Numbers Vs Election Rallies: A Timeline

As Indians battled the second wave of Covid-19, their biggest leaders addressed election rallies with no masks and zero social-distancing.

28/04/2021 1:26 PMupdated: 28/04/2021 1:28 PM
  • 489.6K
  • 834

716 comments

  • Samson A.
    23 minutes

    Idiot

  • Taimoor A.
    23 minutes

    Just Saw the Visuals which shows disastrous mismanagemnt from Modi with Regard To Covid-19. If u are encouraging people to gather in large numbers then what are ur measures to curb this pandemic.Sorry to say But Modi seemed damn Foolish here.He only he ia responsible for this Situation Of India.I hope he take some rapid and correct decisons to stop this nonsense.I pray That India come out of this situation quickly and people of India get relief as humanity Comes First.Love and Prayers From Pakistan.

  • Sudhir K.
    23 minutes

    Moin Jo bhalle hi chunaav par chunav Jeet Jaye par desh aaj haar ki kagaar par hai andhbhakto

  • Deepak G.
    31 minutes

    And Delhi and Mumbai are capital of Bengal

  • Rishabh R.
    36 minutes

    BJP Bloody shitty people

  • Gospel D.
    37 minutes

    Modi Govt and ECI is responsible for this crisis. He was overconfident & careless allowing mass religious gathering like Kumbh Mela, and ECI thoughtless decision on West Bengal election campaign. "It appears they want people to die"

  • Shubham P.
    43 minutes

    Modi and whole bjp party is moron

  • Devanshu T.
    44 minutes

    ये है इन नेताओ का असली चरित्र... और हम हिन्दू मुस्लिम कर कर के आपस मे ही मर जायेंगे

  • Lilouttie S.
    an hour

    Why campaign in a pandemic? crowds of people, no masks, no social distancing. Citizens n politicians should be responsible enough. People COVID is real please take heed!!! It's heart breaking to see the current situation.

  • Arun K.
    an hour

    Shameless PM and a spineless administration

  • Ramess B.
    an hour

    Modi you are Talking nonsese

  • Pranjal G.
    an hour

    Who is responsible for this surge of Corona recently? It's surely not because of people not wearing masks.

  • P J.
    an hour

    Respect politiesion .. they should live long without people....lol

  • Iftikhar K.
    an hour

    This idiot is reading a script! Look at his eyes carefully.

  • Md R.
    an hour

    What about kumb mela lakhs of people gathered

  • Md R.
    an hour

    Covid cases rises just because of government neglienc there don't care about anything there need money position vote..even more people died

  • Maswood M.
    an hour

    This is a mere apocalypse..,.instead of be in a bio bubble,an exodus we can see.......deplorable.....the war has started between religions and ended on o2 and co2

  • Shankar B.
    an hour

    Corrupted leaders with zero knowledge !!!!

  • Ranjit G.
    an hour

    All political parties are complicit in this crime. Election commission did not do their job. They should not have allowed this nonsense. I miss leaders like T N Sheshan today. He never bowed to political pressure. A lot of credit goes to him for making Election Commission of India a strong body. All that has gone now I think!

  • செந்தில் வ.
    an hour

    Podaaaa.. enaku Hindi theriyathu da dubuku😈

