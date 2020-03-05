Police Quell Migrant Workers' Protest In Surat
Stranded Daily Wage Workers Desperate To Go Home
India’s Final Farewell To Typewriters
Manipur Aid Distribution Wins Praise
Haryana Police’s Surprise For Senior Citizen
Man Denied Medicines In Noida
We should be proud of these machines. It was part of our life.
Why brut india concerned about "1998 typing" but not now are you brainwashed about india by Western thoughts which exists only in hell.
Loved to see balance sheet being typed by one Malyali colleague in our office at Ranchi with a limitation of hardly 3-4 in a day
What happened if you mistype? Ain't no backspace
Subscribe my channel
https://youtu.be/n9DE7NmxoWo
My eye get wet, 1999 I was going to typing class, I cleared junior exam, I will send mail very quickly because of typing
Is there anything here to laugh ?? Why people are laughing ?? Mentally Challenged people.
It's good to learn tying on type writer you will avoid mistakes and will be prompt in letters. Love those days.
😇
Save electricity using manual
The great personality behind this IT revolution in our country was none other than Rajeev Gandhi.
But liberals n suckulars have been saying that India developed under Congis n Modi is taking backwards....🤣😂
Still typewriter is used in many govt. Body
Hi
India's long romance with manual typewriters stretched well past its golden era of the 90s:
https://theprint.in/features/brandma/how-godrej-typewriters-scripted-modern-indian-history/173673/
I learned typing through Type writer..
Abey nehru kaha se agaya....Kuch bhi news dete ho...
We used to manufacture the ribbon/ink for Godrej and other typewriters around 30 years ago! It was a great era, people were nice and business was good.
Retesb
Correct
44 comments
S.r. P.2 days
We should be proud of these machines. It was part of our life.
Aravind A.2 days
Why brut india concerned about "1998 typing" but not now are you brainwashed about india by Western thoughts which exists only in hell.
Razaul H.2 days
Loved to see balance sheet being typed by one Malyali colleague in our office at Ranchi with a limitation of hardly 3-4 in a day
Brojen S.2 days
What happened if you mistype? Ain't no backspace
Mujeeb H.3 days
Subscribe my channel https://youtu.be/n9DE7NmxoWo
Vinay K.3 days
My eye get wet, 1999 I was going to typing class, I cleared junior exam, I will send mail very quickly because of typing
P.s. K.3 days
Is there anything here to laugh ?? Why people are laughing ?? Mentally Challenged people.
Stanly J.4 days
It's good to learn tying on type writer you will avoid mistakes and will be prompt in letters. Love those days.
Aishwarya B.4 days
😇
Angelita C.4 days
Save electricity using manual
Ravi K.4 days
The great personality behind this IT revolution in our country was none other than Rajeev Gandhi.
Chandra S.4 days
But liberals n suckulars have been saying that India developed under Congis n Modi is taking backwards....🤣😂
Afzal A.5 days
Still typewriter is used in many govt. Body
Iyappan5 days
Hi
Brut India5 days
India's long romance with manual typewriters stretched well past its golden era of the 90s: https://theprint.in/features/brandma/how-godrej-typewriters-scripted-modern-indian-history/173673/
C L.5 days
I learned typing through Type writer..
Rahul Y.5 days
Abey nehru kaha se agaya....Kuch bhi news dete ho...
Varun K.5 days
We used to manufacture the ribbon/ink for Godrej and other typewriters around 30 years ago! It was a great era, people were nice and business was good.
Sunul Y.5 days
Retesb
Diwakar K.5 days
Correct