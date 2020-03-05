back

India’s Final Farewell To Typewriters

When the world was plugging in their computers, India of the 90s was still holding on to the trusted typewriter.

05/03/2020 4:57 AM
44 comments

  • S.r. P.
    2 days

    We should be proud of these machines. It was part of our life.

  • Aravind A.
    2 days

    Why brut india concerned about "1998 typing" but not now are you brainwashed about india by Western thoughts which exists only in hell.

  • Razaul H.
    2 days

    Loved to see balance sheet being typed by one Malyali colleague in our office at Ranchi with a limitation of hardly 3-4 in a day

  • Brojen S.
    2 days

    What happened if you mistype? Ain't no backspace

  • Mujeeb H.
    3 days

  • Vinay K.
    3 days

    My eye get wet, 1999 I was going to typing class, I cleared junior exam, I will send mail very quickly because of typing

  • P.s. K.
    3 days

    Is there anything here to laugh ?? Why people are laughing ?? Mentally Challenged people.

  • Stanly J.
    4 days

    It's good to learn tying on type writer you will avoid mistakes and will be prompt in letters. Love those days.

  • Aishwarya B.
    4 days

    😇

  • Angelita C.
    4 days

    Save electricity using manual

  • Ravi K.
    4 days

    The great personality behind this IT revolution in our country was none other than Rajeev Gandhi.

  • Chandra S.
    4 days

    But liberals n suckulars have been saying that India developed under Congis n Modi is taking backwards....🤣😂

  • Afzal A.
    5 days

    Still typewriter is used in many govt. Body

  • Iyappan
    5 days

    Hi

  • Brut India
    5 days

    India's long romance with manual typewriters stretched well past its golden era of the 90s: https://theprint.in/features/brandma/how-godrej-typewriters-scripted-modern-indian-history/173673/

  • C L.
    5 days

    I learned typing through Type writer..

  • Rahul Y.
    5 days

    Abey nehru kaha se agaya....Kuch bhi news dete ho...

  • Varun K.
    5 days

    We used to manufacture the ribbon/ink for Godrej and other typewriters around 30 years ago! It was a great era, people were nice and business was good.

  • Sunul Y.
    5 days

    Retesb

  • Diwakar K.
    5 days

    Correct