India’s First Transgender Cab Driver

From begging in local trains to now becoming an icon for the transgender community, this cab driver is five-star!

09/11/2019 4:58 AM
  • 2.7m
  • 573

Changing India

515 comments

  • Prashant R.
    10/08/2019 07:09

    Fantastic initiative

  • Sanchitaroy C.
    09/28/2019 07:59

    👍👍

  • Roy M.
    09/26/2019 18:33

    Always wanted this to happen .....I am truly happy 😊😊😊😊😊

  • Rohit C.
    09/26/2019 13:21

    Good job

  • Rajashri M.
    09/25/2019 13:39

    Well done Human 👍👏✌️

  • Sandip C.
    09/25/2019 13:01

    तुझमें रब बसता है

