India’s Five Most Successful IITians

Parag Agrawal, Sundhar Pichai, NR Narayana Murthy... what do they have in common?

01/12/2021 1:27 PM
  • 105.5K
  • 61

55 comments

  • Salman K.
    an hour

    Check his old tweets he is radical hindo. Google should take that tweets seriously. 🐂🐂🐂🐂💩💩🐒🐒🐒🐒

  • Priyanka M.
    an hour

    Leaders are more at IIT rather than IIM

  • Nabankur R.
    3 hours

    Sab che ye sathik bat Engineer hai toh kuch bhi kar sakta hai Proud to be a engineering student ❤❤❤

  • Khaled K.
    3 hours

    They 'were' all Indians.

  • Sussan C.
    3 hours

  • Hamza A.
    7 hours

    they all are IIT graduate

  • Sheldon C.
    7 hours

    Spectacles

  • Rizwan H.
    8 hours

    Jani yh saray IIT k parhy Duniya pa Raj kr rehy?

  • Jessica C.
    8 hours

  • Jessica C.
    8 hours

  • Amit M.
    8 hours

    There is nothing to feel proud for them. They studied here, used the resources of the Indian institutions, spend their early years here, and then left the country for making their future. They thought about self. There are many examples of successful persons in india. Narayan Murthy, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Anand Mahindra, and Anand Kumar to name few. There are many hidden gems who are ready to shine.

  • Chirag G.
    10 hours

    They are all government puppets running surveillance firms for corrupt politicians

  • Dr-Aziz U.
    11 hours

    Massive respect 🇵🇰

  • Ravi T.
    11 hours

    They both left India.

  • Samuel P.
    12 hours

    Basically iit produces leaders more than engineers....than iim in India!

  • Vidu B.
    14 hours

  • Peram B.
    14 hours

    Next modi privatization of iit

  • America R.
    15 hours

    A bunch of ANTI-AMERICANS! More FREE SPEECH SUPPRESSION! God - NOT THE EVIL MUHAMMAD BS EITHER. You allow some pos go in a Anti-WHITE RANT -but GOD forbid I say THERE IS NO PLACE IN AMERICA FOR THIS POS MUCH LESS A JOB LIKE CEO OF TWITTER, GOOGLE I SPIT ON YOUR DISGUSTING FACE

  • Matt D.
    15 hours

    Snapdeal are cheats

  • Ansh T.
    16 hours

    Advertisement for iit?

