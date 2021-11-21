back
India's Forgotten Soldiers Of World War I
Low salaries, lower ranks... They fought a foreign war in foreign lands. This is the tale of India's forgotten soldiers who fought in the Great War.
21/11/2021 1:27 PM
Sharma A.2 hours
All might have forgotten, Gandhiji agreed for voilence as no war declared on India, Gandhiji shouldn't forget that many innocent indians die. The same indians if provided with weapons it's not enough that 1.5 million destruct British!? Even indians die they die here and for independence and proud to be martyrs
Yelagandula S.6 hours
Indian punjab heros every time they saved india
Samiha A.6 hours
Our real heroes 🙏🏻
Qussin B.a day
😢😢
Samarjeet C.a day
Well, they were nothing but mercenaries. Fought for the Queen, to further Britain's imperialism. No wonder the present generation had forgotten them
Hijam R.a day
No improvement yet
Shehryar W.a day
What a pity an enslaved nation fought for their masters who were treating them worst than their dogs but still they are appreciated that they fought bravely for their masters for getting few takas and rupees. To hell with them and their bravery and their sacrifice.
Ravi M.2 days
This praise is in indication that new India going under the arms of west again?
Ravi M.2 days
Rember them? Whom you don't know that fought for you??
Anuj B.2 days
India treats gorkhas same way. They never get a upper ranks eventhough they die fighting for india's protection.😒
Vikram A.2 days
🙏😢🚩🇮🇳 jay hind. कृपया समूह तयार कीजिये, ऑर in सैनिको ऑर किसानो को 1 रूपीया रोज देने का प्रयत्न कीजीये | हम यह काम 4 साल से कर रहे हैं |रू. 3,79,000/- दे चुके हैं, आगे भी, जब तक हो सके यह सेवा करते रहेंगे, इस सेवा के बाद, जय हिंद. काहिये.👍💐🚩🇮🇳🙏 We have donated rs.3,79,000,since last 4 years, to our brothers sainiks and farmers. Please, make a group and donate 1 rupee per day to our sainiks and farmers.jay hind👍💐🚩🇮🇳🙏
ਹਾਂਗਕਾਂਗ ਪ.2 days
Proud to be a Sikh,a warrior class
Leonid K.2 days
They even took soldiers from the North East too. Till now here in Garo Hills Meghalaya on 16 of October we use to celebrate Garo Labour Corps Day to pay homage to the 500 Garo men, who were recruited by the British 96 years ago in 1917 in the 69th Garo Labour Corps. The selected men were sent to France to help the Allied forces during the War.
Adam K.2 days
‘ Sadly it’s the same everywhere all over the world - even here in America we have poverty everywhere and looting everywhere and shootings and killing - we Americans have our own problems
Ali A.2 days
As usual, then and now the Indians (Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs of Indian Subcontinent) sold their lives for handful of takas.
Arojit R.2 days
And the freies indien too !!!
Umesh P.2 days
Because of these people we were slaves of britishers. Britishers use them against Indians when we were fighting from freedom
Surender S.2 days
Who pushed that into this ...
Roy M.2 days
History one needs to know.....
Nazim A.2 days
My grandfather was a soldier who fought in that war and lost his life but my grandmother did not get any pension