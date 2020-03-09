back

India's Homemade Volkswagen Beetle

This man from Kerala crafted a Volkswagen Beetle using just spare parts. 🛠

03/08/2020 12:57 PMupdated: 03/09/2020 11:04 AM
  • 27.6k
  • 8

And even more

  1. India's Homemade Volkswagen Beetle

  2. We're Not Able To Hold Our Head High Anymore: Tharoor

  3. Delhi Riots: Finding Hope Amid All The Horror

  4. Tattoos Around The World...

  5. Secularism is Sacred And Hypocritical: Yogendra Yadav

  6. Mohammad Zubair: The Face of Delhi Riots

4 comments

  • Sunita K.
    12 hours

    A really great way to make your dream come true. God bless you.

  • Mahimesh S.
    a day

    Amazing

  • Bharti C.
    a day

    Lovely...👍✨

  • Naveen C.
    a day

    Who else is waiting for the Lamborghini? 😉😍