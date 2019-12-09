back

India’s Most Controversial Encounters

Three of the most controversial encounters in India before Hyderabad.

12/09/2019 4:00 PM
126 comments

  • Reyaz A.
    01/02/2020 08:49

    Phir bhe Dil ha Hindustan.

  • Puja S.
    01/01/2020 09:24

    Kyare brut wala tero ko bus mullo ki fikr hoti h desh me hindu sikh ishai jain bodh v h

  • Rounit R.
    12/31/2019 14:13

    Awesome

  • Sanaulla K.
    12/31/2019 06:10

    Hitler sei bhi jyada badtur hai bjp sarkar

  • Som K.
    12/31/2019 01:11

    All terrist muslim

  • Mukesh S.
    12/30/2019 18:22

    Very good work

  • Hyder A.
    12/30/2019 15:54

    Many more to come

  • Sourav S.
    12/30/2019 14:44

    Both Brut India and The Quint are following journalism agenda of NDTV and for your clearance being a minor doesn't give you right to rape.

  • Santosh K.
    12/30/2019 09:30

    u brut...go to hell

  • Bibhu P.
    12/30/2019 09:18

    U show video against our nation,,, we boycott brut

  • Bibhu P.
    12/30/2019 09:16

    Plz show video on, 10 lakh kashmiri pandits who have been raped murdered thrown away from their home in a ngt,,, plz

  • Vivaan G.
    12/29/2019 14:38

    Ghanta

  • Karan T.
    12/29/2019 08:11

    First you must read the name of "journalist" then decide your mind.....Brut India take this "Burnol" 😂😂😂

  • Mithilesh Y.
    12/29/2019 02:38

    Gujrat police sahi ki afwaa na failaao

  • Jayanta D.
    12/28/2019 06:38

    Please raise voice against the then congress home minister in power for why this incident happened?

  • Mohammad N.
    12/28/2019 05:44

    Insaf to sbhi ko milega chahe is duniya ki adalat mai ya fir ane wali zindgi ki adalat mai jha koi kisi ka mdadgar na hoga koi wkel na hoga insan K jism khud gwahi dege jo wo duniya mai kiya karta thaa jis par ose bda naaz aur ghamand thaa taqat ka ya fir kursi ka

  • Mukesh C.
    12/28/2019 03:29

    At last terrorist group eliminated

  • Priyabrata S.
    12/27/2019 22:57

    India should bring a bill, suspection terrorist encounter where no need to go to court give some supportive to court and close...... These encounters are excellent.

  • Rekha S.
    12/27/2019 16:01

    Terrorist tha ....

  • Nitin P.
    12/27/2019 13:18

    Brut India's articles always against India...