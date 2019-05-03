India's Most Powerful Storm in 20 Years

The last time Odisha was hit with a storm this powerful, 10,000 people died. This time, the state hopes to be more prepared.
Sabita S.05/30/2019 07:58
God bless and protect all
Anil S.05/25/2019 00:27
oooooomagtu
Binayak M.05/24/2019 14:37
The best thing I observed is our govt is not only worried for it's citizens but also showed concern about the animals and birds who were predicated to get affected due to Fani.. Good to see humanity exists by taking preventive measures for animals.
Pratap S.05/24/2019 07:11
Where 10,000 peoples died? Don't give this type of wrong message...
DM B.05/21/2019 03:34
Help
Debadatta R.05/19/2019 06:34
Thank you everyone for standing with us in our difficult situation.Good Job both ODRF & NDRF & OUR PROUD ARMY.
Anand K.05/18/2019 10:53
Jay Jagannath jay bjd
Patel Y.05/16/2019 21:09
10000 really 😞😞😞😞😞
Tigmansu S.05/16/2019 00:44
Our cm our hero
Deba P.05/15/2019 19:23
Naveen Pattnaik's disaster management is super, even appreciated by UN.
Debiprasad S.05/15/2019 18:35
Thnx all of, for ur cooperation, support, help, wish,love........ It help us to standing like before. Jay Jagannath, Jay Odisha, Jay Hind.
Bismaya K.05/15/2019 14:59
I proud of my odisha
Gavidann d.05/13/2019 12:40
Deepak P.05/13/2019 06:06
In Fani more than 50 people Dead . thousand of trees , animals , building got destroyed no electricity , water shortage , food shortage . Government prepares well but Fani destruction beyond government imagination .
Sushree P.05/13/2019 04:43
64 people die
Raaz A.05/12/2019 23:15
best CM of odisha.. Sri navin patnayak
Parivesh J.05/11/2019 11:44
This shows if work as United India, we can face any disaster. This is real example we should learn from it
Abhishek T.05/11/2019 07:43
Fake news 10000 log kab mare
चन्दन प.05/10/2019 06:30
जय हो मोदी जी की आप नही होते तो आज का नजारा कुछ और ही होता 🚩🚩🚩
Sambit S.05/09/2019 17:33
Not 10000 people died .. only 40 to 50 died ..