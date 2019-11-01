India’s Next CJI: Sharad Arvind Bobde

India’s next Chief Justice is an icebreaker. Meet Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde.
55 comments
Ranjan K.11/22/2019 12:53
Jay hind sar
Munawar A.11/22/2019 05:52
Will see his work whether he performs his duties according to the constitution or for a office of profit after retirement !
Subhasish S.11/20/2019 12:28
Kumar Krishanu
Yashanvitha D.11/19/2019 11:15
Go to hell
Jacinto R.11/19/2019 05:47
God Bless yuo Sir . Dont Fear any one this World , only Fear on God , do yuor Job , God will help yuo Thank yuo sir .
Rajesh K.11/18/2019 13:57
Great Justice, Blessings of your mother with you
Mdhabibur11/18/2019 09:58
Congratulations sir
Mahesh K.11/17/2019 11:23
Rule and laws comes from constitution not Religion
Mahesh K.11/17/2019 11:23
Rejected petition to abort fetus with down syndrome What is wrong with him It's her choice
Jafar A.11/17/2019 05:51
লজ্জাৰ বিষয় নিজে নিয়ন্ত্ৰণ কৰতে পাৰে না পিয়াজ খাবা ছেডে দেয়
Kamran K.11/16/2019 14:09
One more agent of BJP and Modi
Pandia R.11/16/2019 12:57
Whoever he may be, a simple sexual allegations is enough to make him a puppet. 😂😂😂😂
Ganesh D.11/16/2019 07:46
Based on Hindu dharma.......🤔🤔 let's wait✋
Vivek B.11/16/2019 03:19
जय भवानी
Deepak M.11/15/2019 10:47
stop praising him because once u get the judgement against your wish u ll start abusing him .
Mantosh K.11/15/2019 03:54
Why such advertisement if one is that much eligible....
Sirajul H.11/14/2019 03:46
Will he bring Advani and others to justice on Babri masjid demolition case ?
Reaz U.11/14/2019 00:54
Bjp ka dalal
Habibur R.11/13/2019 15:13
সংবিধানকে অপশক্তির দাপট থেকে যেন রক্ষা করতে পারেন সেই প্রত্যাশার সাথে অগ্রিম শুভেচ্ছা ও শুভকামনা রইল ।
Ujjwal P.11/13/2019 06:44
A sadist person who at his will remain absent from court and doesn't give a dime about it. Injured himself while test driving a bike that caused unnecessary delay in judgement.