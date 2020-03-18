back
India’s Response To Pakistan At UNHRC
Diplomat Rachita Bhandari hit back at Pakistan after it accused India of human rights violations in Kashmir. This happened just days before Imran Khan sent a junior minister to a video conference of SAARC leaders led by PM Modi on tackling the coronavirus crisis.
03/18/2020 10:57 AM
Narotam B.3 hours
A good sixer for india by Ruchika Bhandari. Proud of you. Ruchika belongs to Amritsar & is posted as diplomat in UNO.
Brut India4 hours
In the wake of rising cases of the coronavirus in Pakistan, Imran Khan's message to Pakistan: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/03/pakistan-pm-afford-shut-cities-coronavirus-200318065532802.html
Akash M.5 hours
India walo ko pakistan ke siva kuch dikh bhi raha hai kya aaj kal ? Aur ab hamare diplomats bhi pakistan pakistan kar rahe hai , barbaad kar diya ee chaiwale 😒
Ray I.7 hours
I can’t understand that how Indians have defined a new level of baghariti and baysharmi... !!! Simply insane
Antul K.7 hours
The intelligence agency of India can easily filter the anti nationals , terrorist minded and pakistan funded individuals from the replies posted in FB here...great keep replying ..more you swines lie the more you will be in the radar...
Manoj K.8 hours
democracy...ha ha ha
Shivam K.8 hours
Well said madam
Binu J.12 hours
Any corona news from pakistan...
Anaya K.12 hours
Can Endia deny the fact that it had carried out state sponsored terrorism in Delhi against Indian Muslims just a few days ago?
Anaya K.12 hours
How does the human right violence have anything to do with Osama bin laden? Pointing fingers at others to save your asses from the atrocities committed and being committed in Kashmir is what India is doing rn 1000+ kashmiris blinded, women being raped all of this is happening and this women has a problem with Hafiz saaed losing an election 😂
Ahmad13 hours
They call Pakistan a terrorist state and yet their own army terrorize the Kashmiri people, all they can speak is about pakistan, pakistan yeh ha, pakistan woh ha, pakistan terrorist state ha, pakistan failed state ha, yeh ha woh ha, tm batao tm kya ho, India ki okaat Foreigners ko nae pata but hamko achi tarha pata ha,
Asaf A.13 hours
Keep dreaming! And keep fighting like idiots. Try also to get Thailand and Indonesia to make Bharat a super dipper country of idiots.
Mazhar R.13 hours
So Pakistan is scum? So does that excuse scum like activities by India. ....erm No. They rebuke the UN but then use it as their defence. ... Silly bastards
Sunny P.13 hours
Ouuu!!! Somebody got burned 😂😭
Ankur S.14 hours
We are pretty tolerant if you think about it. Just kidding.
Rakib M.14 hours
why not both tackle their own issues.
Vikram B.14 hours
🇮🇳🙏
Nitesh S.15 hours
So proud of India.waiting to take back POK and Balochistan.our dream to make it Akhand Bharat.. #Namo
Rohan C.15 hours
Way to go my sweet sister 💪💪
Santosh K.16 hours
Good