India’s Stand On The Murder Of French Teacher
India strongly backed the French President after he was denounced by Turkey’s Erdogan and Pakistan Imran Khan for this speech. Emmanuel Macron was speaking in memory of a French schoolteacher murdered by an Islamist radical on October 16.
29/10/2020 5:27 PM
1031 comments
Angelic A.a day
India should first stand with its 732 million toiletless population 😁
Dharmendra S.a day
The person who are getting angry can think once that it is really the way of Allah to behead someone brutally. If Allah appear in front of teacher he must forgive that teacher.
Rishabh K.a day
I love how sare mulle angry react karre hai
Fassi A.2 days
India alway on wrong side because they are haters and racist
Karthik B.3 days
Correction, India stands with France against radical Islamic terrorist, who are an insult in the name of Islam.
Akshay B.3 days
If this happened in India, no one would ahve bothered. Even if incident comes into lime light. They will arrest suspected person and no. Of trials to go on. And accused will spend rest his life just like that leaving victims family awaiting from justice.
Rimon H.3 days
chutiya modi
Aditya R.3 days
religion keeps disrupting the whole world leave religion and evolve
Zen D.3 days
Indian stands with France
Khalil F.3 days
They are one as they support each other...
Yogi S.3 days
Islam is the religion of stupid people low iq . Rat brain level ... its a fake religion with no knowledge no cultural environment. Only loot warmongering and amalgamation and usurpation . A fake religion . Dont let this fake abrahamic mafia brainwash this generation and rewrites history . Give it the real name !!! Islam IS A FAKE RELIGION. We must all unite to exterminate this evil . No mercy
Nehal R.3 days
Wow freedom of speech = insulting religious sentiments of Muslims / Islam
Nibhon N.3 days
Plenty of Muslim countries are out there.. let them go there and do their shit.
Reema S.3 days
Long live France 🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷
Rakesh G.4 days
Europe will start fucking all the immigrant peacefuls now
Afaq I.4 days
India stand always with wrong side jhota media kabi such ka b sath do Ur agr koi tumhri Kali Mata ko bura boly to tum logo ko kesa lagy ga 🙏
Rima S.4 days
False flag attacks + covid19= police state,new world order!
Khan J.4 days
Devil of paris Macron.
Adeel H.4 days
India har wqt chaplossi krta ha
Bipin N.4 days
Our support to France, we are all with you France. Except certain