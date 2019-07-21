India’s Tawaif Freedom Fighters

Before they were branded as sex workers and forced into wilderness, India’s courtesans were a big part of the local culture. They even helped India fight against colonial tyranny.
98 comments
Suman G.09/30/2019 11:11
Dedicated to all the brave ladies: First ever Female Rap Fusion in Bengali... https://youtu.be/23A4TML4so8
Darshan C.09/30/2019 10:18
True.. and also the glam media 😊
Debraj M.09/30/2019 08:30
this story shows how India fought united against the British empire.
Satyapal R.09/12/2019 07:08
Thank you for the interesting information
Bhoomi A.08/20/2019 08:20
Some people are blaming Britishers it's for them Britishers didn't ask Indian men to go to sex workers ...don't blame anyone without reason, if u know abt devdasi system then u won't blame others bcoz it was started by Indian preachers in temples .. selecting some poor girl as order from so called god next physical abusing them ..this was done by top section men of that village...how sad n stupid culture was made may b still such things happen in many places of India no doubt.
Sheikh Y.08/19/2019 11:44
Another truth hidden behind the content....no matter what you call them or the british call them these poor women were subjected to casteism by the hindu sanatam dharma... and were not equal to the upper caste hindu's so they used these women for their lust and desires and entertainment...shame on you brut india for not showing the real side of it and what they were at the end of the day and how they were treated etc.....
Ash .08/17/2019 16:42
HOW SEX CHANGED THE WORLD airee on History channel exposed how catholic church organisation or any other western popes used to have a share of earnings from brothels. So their mindset had to move into india with britishers. They had a chance to turn courtesans into prostitutes for money. Brits r known for their shrewd diplomatic minds. It took a toll on entire generation of courtesans. Also hadnt the britian invaded,the courtesans wouldnt have survived either ways due to utter traditional and malign male domination in the country. As evident from the fuck sake respect and safety of Indian women today. Courtesans wouldnt have been forgiven though.
Priya D.08/17/2019 15:16
eta dekh..
Amin N.08/16/2019 17:21
Sikhs are best
Subhadra G.08/15/2019 18:26
Yes the courtesans are prostitutes and now a days what happens in the name of massage parlours, bars, so many brothels and what actresses do now a days I wonder what name you should be giving them?
Ahana B.08/14/2019 12:46
have a look
Nimish T.08/13/2019 16:09
Really great story should be explore
Debasish D.08/13/2019 07:58
Can someone please help me regarding reference and bibliography
Khushvi S.08/12/2019 12:56
Hindi main post Karen
Aishwarya A.08/12/2019 06:14
the other day we were speaking abt this
Monalisa J.08/11/2019 17:51
Now that same so called country accepts a prono star and number one in hideous rape culture. Rape happen everywhere but indian take it to all to another level
Mohammed R.08/11/2019 16:19
999
Shanmuga N.08/10/2019 02:16
There is no denying that they are the savior of art and culture and the forerunner of today's Bharatanatyam.
Aswathi V.08/08/2019 09:26
Arķkum ee avastha varathirikkada arijukondu vizhunnaara arkku rakshikan pattilla ariya vizhunnaara rakshikkanam athinu venunnathu cheyyanam
Ganesan U.08/06/2019 07:48
India is not only north Cultural development in the south is most beautiful india Ok?!!