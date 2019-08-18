back
India's Terrifying Joyride Problem
India has a recurring problem with grim amusement park accidents. Why?
16/07/2019 4:59 AMupdated: 16/07/2019 4:24 PM
- 1.6M
- 6.5K
- 624
- 5:25
Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster
- 4:47
The Indian Grandma Who Lifts Weights At 82
- 4:39
Omar Abdullah Questions Centre's Move To Change J&K Land Laws
- 6:33
Kashmir Times Fights Alleged Government Pressure
- 3:11
Maa Durga Has A New Avatar
- 3:16
This Indian Family Is Helping Displaced Armenians
362 comments
Mohit V.18/08/2019 11:20
dekho ka hot hai
Florent B.17/08/2019 15:40
welcome 🎉
Thangkan S.17/08/2019 15:02
Last time this video said it was in Pakistan now it's in India
Satnam S.17/08/2019 14:43
acha huva
Anbu C.17/08/2019 10:55
Very true
Alamin L.17/08/2019 07:00
Nice
Hrishikesh D.17/08/2019 06:49
Press F to pay rispeccs.
Nirangkux À.15/08/2019 20:18
kio Bhoi Khau sua Darpok nohoi just Fokotiya Bostu hoi sob amar country t .
Sandeep D.15/08/2019 17:24
I hope all are good 🙄
Shamil R.15/08/2019 12:20
sad to say this but india is a shithole...this is not what we deserve!
Sk A.15/08/2019 08:30
Hi
Murthy S.15/08/2019 06:14
Welcome to land of corruption 😌
Ayesha A.14/08/2019 10:30
Yes
Jitu G.14/08/2019 08:40
Haha mast ta mc 👌😂😄 😂😄 😂
Devanshu J.13/08/2019 14:56
That's why i have trust issues with Amusement rides!
Vishavdeep V.13/08/2019 05:08
no rides in India
Kanchan R.13/08/2019 05:06
dkhle isliye m ni jhulti in sb m🙏🙏😢😢😢
Souvanik K.12/08/2019 17:18
see this is why I was scared AF!!
Rupesh R.12/08/2019 16:21
Compare mat kro khud ko devlop kro..
Suhail K.12/08/2019 11:45
When final destination is arrive in real