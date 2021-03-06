back
India’s Top Transparency Activist On The Right To Information
Anjali Bhardwaj was one of 12 people awarded the first International Anticorruption Champions Award by the US government this year for her exceptional work in fighting for Indians’ right to information. She spoke to Brut about her journey and fears about government transparency.
06/03/2021 6:57 AM
24 comments
