back
India’s Unemployment Crisis Getting Noisier
These unemployed youths banged pots and pans, a gesture popularised by the Prime Minister ahead of the Covid-19 lockdown. But these guys were trying to raise awareness about a completely different crisis.
09/15/2020 11:27 AM
- 60.5k
- 1.4k
- 66
59 comments
Sara G.7 hours
ALL negative comments while the world is in economic crises due to the Chinese virus. India has the most effective and people are complaining, due to ignorance. You the people need to unite and get raid of this Chinese virus, Stop blaming the government. Congress thieves looters crooks scammers looters foreigners anti Nationals Anti Indians anti Hindus illegals had the country in a shit hole, and taking bribes from China.
पंकज ज.9 hours
share the article where congress leaders admitted they are failed ?
पंकज ज.12 hours
hope you had or have read the things Beacuse even if giving you a proof doesn’t change your mindset then carry ok with your believes because I can only try to make you understand thing but can’t force it And the things he opposed when he was their in opposition is the way the things are getting implemented by the previous governments . I also saw all the videos of the past And the concern point is that if we can’t able to balance the service sector and manufacturing sectors this unemployment will remain like this only no matter which government is ruling
Praveen A.15 hours
Organizer is in Europe trip with mummy
Akshay S.19 hours
Unemployed youth. This is how you get dangai and bhakts army since they got nothing to do. Well done, one party sowed the seeds for 60-70 years for vote bank other party reaped it for bhakt army. What did we got?
Fasal R.19 hours
Sabar karo .... Ache dhin zaroor aayega .
Aradhana M.20 hours
Sadly....no media is showing the ongoing crisis.............but they are busy in agenda related stufff
Anup K.a day
These people are not youths.they are lazy bones who are burden on society. These are people who will do nothing except those antics.
Nelson A.a day
How humble of you Binoy! If no one is complaining then the government should be very successful and also the economy of the country should be flourishing. Why did he set up a PM relief fund and the money he collected where did that go?? Oh I forgot the PM was isolating and did not get paid for three months hence he got charity from those rich people for them to carry out their corrupt way of earning. Chinese started it and the blame is pointed at them by you when you are saying it's no point blaming anyone. It's TRUE soon the people will start a protest banging pots and pans on the streets asking your PM provide us with food and hopefully he will come out with crores of Rs he got in donation and distribute to everyone. I hope you will agree with this. This is not a blame but a thought.
Hoofriz V.a day
Hope People awake and takem seriously.
Anuradha T.a day
I have unfollwed this page , gradually they are showing true colors.
Apratim S.a day
Brust- needs to SHU
Anil K.a day
BRUT only in India people have lost their jobs? It’s world over my dear.
Mana S.a day
Its a pandemic - not a normal situation guys- obviously! 2.modi inherited a lot of problems from Congress & Chinas ! Country will Improve . Have faith
Binoy K.a day
Hello we all are sitting at home and we know it's because of the covid we are not cribbing crying complaining or blaming anyone for that ...yes we know the Chinese started it and that's the only anger we.have ...so stop blaming Modi for it ...find something to do ..don't lazily sit and wait for the government to do something
HISIS -.a day
What India needs: A strong leader who can at least spell STREANH A patriotic leader who can at least name the country encroaching our territory on our eastern borders. An honest leader who does not need to hide how he is spending a relief fund. A transparent leader who does not hide who pays him behind Anonymous Bonds. A democratic leader who does not arrest everyone who criticizes the government. An intelligent leader who knows sucking out all cash or locking down the country will hurt the economy. But what India has is Modi-Bin-Tughlaq.
Ila K.a day
This is happening in the whole world so why india only ? Answer this brut india ! Spreading stupid stuff !
Khan N.a day
Ache din. 🤣🤣🤣
Md S.a day
I swear this is the only real source of investment on Telegram & I'm giving you guys this last Opportunity to invest with Henry, because I know when you invest with him I promise you you will surely testify with him, this man is a good man he change my life for good click on the link below and join is channel now 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 http://t.me/investorericksonforextrade 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕 Join now and chat up so you can start up your trading on time
Upasana S.a day
What a poor write-up as always! “These jobless “shame on you yaar. India is the only country whose GDP has crashed and unemployment has raised, right! Whereas, people across the world are prospering and earning millions day by day. It is due to our PM we are struggling with COVID/unemployment and if Rahul was our PM, we would have been world power in this crises. And yes, PM is feeding the peacock But I think people want that PM who doesn’t cares for their folks and keeps hugging and welcoming the COVID contacts. Now I understand why the “particular class of youth” is still struggling for Jobs. but you guys are still well paid I see n have vacancies too😉