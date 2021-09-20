Nitin Gadkari On The Importance Of Roads
India's Vaccination Record On Modi's Birthday
When Gadkari Got Candid About Cleanliness
AAP’s Power Play For Uttar Pradesh
When PM Modi Spoke About His Childhood
Rahul Gandhi On Who's The Real Hindu
Or fek do saaheb..bhut durrr America me 😂😂😂
Nutan ki... Failure
Milestone Asshhole.
Mother fucker
For Modiji From Modiji To Modiji. Birthday special.
Just fuck off assholes, Rome was not built in a day, just don't brag about one accomplishment, and don't try to compare India with other countries, other countries are far more developed first in mind and spirit , and then their intelligence will innovate and invent new things which are first tried and tested and accepted by all citizens. In India private hospitals and nursing homes have made money out of the vaccines and of the health care system in India instead of helping people with affordable health facilities. Other countries have reached high up in attaining new milestones in health, medicine, technology and other areas, in India we are at a different level altogether dictating people what to eat, dress, whom to get married t, what religion to follow, the list is endless. Try educating the people of India first with modern education combined with latest technology and facilities. Hockey 🏑 India had to be supported by Orissa as if it was their state game. See the facilities worldwide and the latest science and technology used in all spheres of life. India needs to grow up as they are far behind or maybe kept behind for political reasons by ruling parties thinking of only to remain in power. When any issue comes up about India we just blame on the size of the population and other things , let's think positively to move ahead , respect and support the educated people who try to make a difference with science and technology and new innovations, if you don't support them then their only choice is to migrate to other countries where they will get respect and recognition for their brilliance and hard work . Playing pett politics on the basis of caste, culture, religion, race, food, clothing and other things will lead India to nowhere, stop giving those rubbish speeches of some vaccine drives which is just a passing phase, get down to the real issues that break India and work to create an India where the whole world will start to stare, take notice about everything and fear where in the the present day we are just mocked at looking at the shit going on everywhere .
Useless prat.
Crying baby 😂😂😂
More bullshit
Who cares? It does not make anyone happy, apart rom BJP chamchas
Lanat bayshumar on your birth & birthday...
Any how event manager succeeded in fooling the group of people.
Luckily Vaccines were available but not foryou but to create an event
Mother fuckers then celebrate every Modi B days so Indian can get vaccinated with in 33day
The donkey king was awaiting mid September... stock was already available
Someone give him a kettle
And also 3M tweets 😂
So funny to say this he was waiting for his birthday,let’s hope for pm death day waste pm
Mera hi mera #shaasan hai 😂 sunte rahiye Dada ji ki kahaniya 😂
Ridiculous
Lie can't imagine him as an emotional person ( Kashmir is the proof of his frigidity )
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
70 comments
Priyanshu S.a day
Or fek do saaheb..bhut durrr America me 😂😂😂
Rushikesh M.2 days
Nutan ki... Failure
Teelar H.2 days
Milestone Asshhole.
Jack D.2 days
Mother fucker
Vinay K.2 days
For Modiji From Modiji To Modiji. Birthday special.
William R.2 days
Just fuck off assholes, Rome was not built in a day, just don't brag about one accomplishment, and don't try to compare India with other countries, other countries are far more developed first in mind and spirit , and then their intelligence will innovate and invent new things which are first tried and tested and accepted by all citizens. In India private hospitals and nursing homes have made money out of the vaccines and of the health care system in India instead of helping people with affordable health facilities. Other countries have reached high up in attaining new milestones in health, medicine, technology and other areas, in India we are at a different level altogether dictating people what to eat, dress, whom to get married t, what religion to follow, the list is endless. Try educating the people of India first with modern education combined with latest technology and facilities. Hockey 🏑 India had to be supported by Orissa as if it was their state game. See the facilities worldwide and the latest science and technology used in all spheres of life. India needs to grow up as they are far behind or maybe kept behind for political reasons by ruling parties thinking of only to remain in power. When any issue comes up about India we just blame on the size of the population and other things , let's think positively to move ahead , respect and support the educated people who try to make a difference with science and technology and new innovations, if you don't support them then their only choice is to migrate to other countries where they will get respect and recognition for their brilliance and hard work . Playing pett politics on the basis of caste, culture, religion, race, food, clothing and other things will lead India to nowhere, stop giving those rubbish speeches of some vaccine drives which is just a passing phase, get down to the real issues that break India and work to create an India where the whole world will start to stare, take notice about everything and fear where in the the present day we are just mocked at looking at the shit going on everywhere .
Sindy A.3 days
Useless prat.
Markus A.3 days
Crying baby 😂😂😂
Satnam S.3 days
More bullshit
Aloke S.3 days
Who cares? It does not make anyone happy, apart rom BJP chamchas
Raheel K.3 days
Lanat bayshumar on your birth & birthday...
Mehazabeen A.3 days
Any how event manager succeeded in fooling the group of people. Luckily Vaccines were available but not foryou but to create an event
Sudhakar S.3 days
Mother fuckers then celebrate every Modi B days so Indian can get vaccinated with in 33day
Jasim A.3 days
The donkey king was awaiting mid September... stock was already available
Subrata B.4 days
Someone give him a kettle
Shubham M.4 days
And also 3M tweets 😂
Mahesh K.4 days
So funny to say this he was waiting for his birthday,let’s hope for pm death day waste pm
Minhaj K.4 days
Mera hi mera #shaasan hai 😂 sunte rahiye Dada ji ki kahaniya 😂
Ramith P.4 days
Ridiculous
Nargis T.4 days
Lie can't imagine him as an emotional person ( Kashmir is the proof of his frigidity )