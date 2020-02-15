back

India's Women Politicians Silenced Online By Abuse

"Jihadi." "B****." "You need a g***b***." Amnesty International India looks into the horrific abuse Indian women politicians face online by people who disagree with their politics. 😠😠

02/15/2020 10:57 AM
62 comments

  • Sunil K.
    4 hours

    https://www.facebook.com/groups/520663215040499/permalink/882921462148004/

  • Vibhakar S.
    4 hours

    Brut what will u say about turkey

  • Varun K.
    2 days

    LOL 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕

  • Ajeet S.
    2 days

    This trolling problem is not specifically only with women. Everyone (men also) in everyday life gets trolled...it depends on how u take all those shits...crying and saying oh we get troll for gender is not a solution btw

  • Akash C.
    2 days

    see one more terrible things happened in INDIA

  • Naveen
    2 days

    Troll is a coward's tool

  • Brut India
    2 days

    From being trolled on social media to facing sexism at work, here are the times women politicians struck back:

  • Brut India
    2 days

  • Ajay S.
    2 days

    I SUPPORT CAA AND NRC🌹

  • शि व.
    2 days

    This all is because we have very large illiterate and insensible population 😔

  • WaSim A.
    2 days

    Brut one thing you missed in it. You must disclose the caste of abusive language social media profile.

  • Shreyas A.
    3 days

    Amnesty Internarional is a joke. Its the same platform that made Naseeruddin say he felt unsafe for his kids in this country

  • Himadri S.
    3 days

    Better education may make better people with better senses.

  • Joseph A.
    3 days

    The saddest thing is such hateful, misogynistic rants have become a normal in India, and people have started taking indecent behavior for granted.

  • Saurabh S.
    3 days

    Amnesty, then it must be anti India, Anti hindu, Anti BJP, Muslim names are identifiable but how come people identify caste on a twitter account?

  • Tarsem S.
    3 days

    Sad

  • Amir M.
    3 days

    Wat u expecting wen Majority are living below poverty line

  • Kumaresh K.
    3 days

    Users should be able to block comment section if they want for their post that is only solution.

  • Hameed A.
    3 days

    Every single one of them would have come from bjayp goons only

  • Ahsan A.
    3 days

    I am from Pakistan. I am observing certain social media irregularities not only in india, but in Pakistan also. idk why legitimate authorities are not coming forward to regulate all these heat ups?