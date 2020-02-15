back
India's Women Politicians Silenced Online By Abuse
"Jihadi." "B****." "You need a g***b***." Amnesty International India looks into the horrific abuse Indian women politicians face online by people who disagree with their politics. 😠😠
Sunil K.4 hours
Vibhakar S.4 hours
Varun K.2 days
Ajeet S.2 days
This trolling problem is not specifically only with women. Everyone (men also) in everyday life gets trolled...it depends on how u take all those shits...crying and saying oh we get troll for gender is not a solution btw
Akash C.2 days
Naveen2 days
Troll is a coward's tool
Brut India2 days
From being trolled on social media to facing sexism at work, here are the times women politicians struck back:
Ajay S.2 days
शि व.2 days
This all is because we have very large illiterate and insensible population 😔
WaSim A.2 days
Brut one thing you missed in it. You must disclose the caste of abusive language social media profile.
Shreyas A.3 days
Amnesty Internarional is a joke. Its the same platform that made Naseeruddin say he felt unsafe for his kids in this country
Himadri S.3 days
Better education may make better people with better senses.
Joseph A.3 days
The saddest thing is such hateful, misogynistic rants have become a normal in India, and people have started taking indecent behavior for granted.
Saurabh S.3 days
Amnesty, then it must be anti India, Anti hindu, Anti BJP, Muslim names are identifiable but how come people identify caste on a twitter account?
Tarsem S.3 days
Sad
Amir M.3 days
Wat u expecting wen Majority are living below poverty line
Kumaresh K.3 days
Users should be able to block comment section if they want for their post that is only solution.
Hameed A.3 days
Every single one of them would have come from bjayp goons only
Ahsan A.3 days
I am from Pakistan. I am observing certain social media irregularities not only in india, but in Pakistan also. idk why legitimate authorities are not coming forward to regulate all these heat ups?