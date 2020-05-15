India Sends Aid To Ocean Nations
Help you own country first people dying of food shortages
Proud to be Indian
Firstly save own citizens
& who will feed own nationals, daily wagers, poors??? Helping neibours while own people dying of hunger.
Good..we are earning name n fame across the world...but ek nazar toh nirvasit majdooron ki taraf bhi uthni chahiye thee...
We need to give a thought how to run the machinery...industries, real estate, institutions, daily needs of common men all were being taken care by these Labourers only...now who will stand bye to run biz ...this is serious.
Bull shit at the cost of our own country men how can one lend helping hand when people in our own country are dying of hunger,children crying for food.Will this charity be accepted?
CHARITY BEGINS AT HOME. how can they give the neighbours the food you are supposed to feed your own people. 580 tonnes of food being exported at good price than given free to the poor, wow!! First look after your own people who paid their taxes who boosted the economy,who built this country ,feed them. Exporting goods doesnt make you a hero..its bussiness as usual..
Good work
save your own first....deploy army air force and navy to help the migrant workers. This govt. is behaving like a unscrupulous TV channel running a reality show vying for TRP ratings. ..
What a good idea.Here we dont have enough capacity to survive our migrant workers they are struggling in highways ,but ready to help and send some aid to other countries...
Yes good idea. When you have mastered the virus in your own country always a good idea to help others. As it is the whole world is aghast at how India could manage and control the virus so easily. None but our loveable PM could think of thali bajao and diya jalao campaign that ultimately saved India. Now he can safely save other nations. Hail Modi.
I wish we cared about our own home the same way worry about neighbours/others....
Thanks 2 Indian Navy
Would really appreciate it if the supplies were first given to our migrant workers dying of hunger and exhaustion before the neighbouring countries 😕
Bangladesh Navy made their journey to Maldives before India... They also set for assistance with food and medical items.
Mera Bharat Mahan...
I don't trust any shit comes out of media now, thr no fact check at al, Brut is slowly getting in to godi media now
Do help neighboring countries when your country problems are taken care off,many are hungry,panic stricken are walking hundreds of miles bare foot, without water n food,pls see to these country men then we can think of help to other countries.
Bhot shaandaar modiji mzaa agya bhai maldives ki labour bhooki thi waah bhot dua li modiji aapne
Modi is doing his best for India and other countries but some brain dead people always criticise Modi.
