back

India Sets Up Quarantine Facilities For Travellers

More than 14,000 Indians are being evacuated from overseas. This is where Delhi and Kerala are planning to host some of them. ✈⛴

05/14/2020 4:57 AMupdated: 05/14/2020 5:59 AM
  • 42.9k
  • 51

And even more

  1. 2:02

    A hospital in the forest

  2. 3:56

    Jilly Moss' daughter contracted measles

  3. 1:43

    Improving shopping for people with disabilities

  4. 2:50

    Beware of Emma the office worker

  5. 4:27

    Migrant rescue captain Carola Rackete on the migration crisis

  6. 2:50

    How some manicures are toxic

47 comments

  • Sarita T.
    4 hours

    Jab inko rakh sakte h to labourers ko kyu ni??? Unke liye inse aadhi niyat se bhi kaam kr do to...unki problem solve ho jaegi😒

  • Rockey G.
    7 hours

    Institutional qurantine 😂😂😂 can't even pronounce that😞

  • Mubin K.
    19 hours

    Fake. Noething such facilities are been given. Do you proper research. And by the way the Vande mission is just show off as government been collecting huge tickets from passengers which was later ban from Qatar and other countries due to this. Nothing is free given and talk as though spending from public fund. Now question also arises where is public fund gone.

  • Hedayat H.
    a day

    To be poor is a Sin.

  • Harshad P.
    a day

    why this so called "Vande Bhrat", when the plight of those migrant workers has been not understood. Post " Vande labourers", which is more humane, than playing patriotism through a paid syatem

  • Rohitkumar P.
    a day

    औक़ात के हिसाब से सब कुछ करके दिखाया जा रहा है !! एक तरफ़ मज़दूर और एक तरफ़ ये पैसे वाले लोग ।।।।

  • Nihal H.
    a day

    This is so diagusting and nothing boast about.... This exibits clear double standards of indian govt... Clear discrimination..

  • Monika B.
    a day

    Malaysia started this very early a month ago, and the number of import & local cases are dropping! 💪🏼🙏🏼

  • Hedge W.
    a day

    Wtf? These travelers are paying a bomb for this to the central government.

  • Pooja G.
    a day

    These quarantine facilities are paid. Each participant has to pay for themselves its not a vacation. I somehow started disliking Brut for incomplete tag lines

  • Brut India
    2 days

    Several seafarers are also reported to be brought back during Phase 3 of the mission: https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/indian-seafarers-to-be-evacuated-through-vande-bharat-mission/article31576797.ece

  • Eva K.
    2 days

    I read somewhere that migrant workers have started walking home from Mysuru a few days ago. Another group was beaten back when they started their long trek back home to Pakur, Jharkhand from Noida, Haryana a few days ago.

  • Chester H.
    2 days

    And daily wagers here in India can’t even go to their hometown!!! Being stranded!!!What an unfair world😡

  • Muhamed S.
    2 days

    For a price .. big price

  • Magrita T.
    2 days

    This is unfair whereas our migrants worker are left unheed, unfed and even return back home safely. They are losing all hope and even their lives by walking for thousands of miles. Whereas these who comes from overseas they can afford everything then why so much of VVIP treatment that too free of cost. So much discrimination between the rich and the poor. Is this we are preaching of humanitarian. The poor are used only during election as vote banks.😭😭😭

  • Amir K.
    2 days

    leave the airports and watch it on highways.....what it feels like....then probably you might be ashamed of yourself........

  • Zoya Q.
    2 days

    First of all it is not evacuation, those people are paying for it and they are paying much higher amount then normal flight tickets. When they landed in India thay are asked to pay 70000 to 120000 for those hotel room.

  • Faiza N.
    2 days

    Its not a mission n all,india always goes bollywood style for everything it does,its just that flights have resumed and people are paying n going, and also paying for the hotel. Whats the big deal..stop exaggerating..

  • Kanchan N.
    2 days

    Poor people are sufferig miserably nhelp for them

  • Kay R.
    2 days

    It s app 2.5 lacs pp including ticket and all , london delhi