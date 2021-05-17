back
India Supports The “Just Palestinian Cause” at UN
While India reiterated its support for Palestine at the UN Security Council, many Indian right-wingers were left disappointed by a tweet by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu...
17/05/2021 4:57 PM
- 207.3K
- 6.1K
- 616
531 comments
Sharul A.4 hours
India ne to Palestine ka saath dedia.. ab kya kre bhai log 😂😂😂
Nivesh S.9 hours
God will give them the peaceful upcoming future ..... War only leads death ,sorrow and pain . Stop war !!! I am not with palastini missile And I am not with israil missile as well . War is not a solution !! It's the beginning of an end
Saeed J.13 hours
Breking news maldives ban isrel
Amir S.17 hours
Now can we officially support Palestine 🇵🇸 ?
Pritam M.17 hours
Muslim ko kabhi support mat karna
Pritam M.17 hours
Kisko support karna hai khool ke bol
Anurima B.20 hours
What will bhakts do now? Because he is delivering this statement after discussion with PMO. Bhakts are in dilemma now
Parwez A.a day
Very well said 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Nilav N.a day
We stand with Palestine just for media 😉 internally NDTV ka address bheju kya urane ke liye 😂
Balu G.a day
Nice message
Sharma R.a day
Brut which is against Indian government in every way is now in full support of Modi govt. It's clear what agenda Brut is pushing.
Ritu C.a day
It's Makes laugh, When Brut don't find fault in Modi Government to blame for ongoing War , It simply try to create hatred amongst Natizen & fights internally. Keep trying BRUT for ur Terrorism Agenda 😆😆😆
Saybi R.a day
What a obout Kashmir
ਜਸਵਿੰਦਰ ਸ.a day
Arif jarafat of philistine stand with India in UN during Pakistan Bangladesh war...🙏🙏
Abhigyan R.2 days
Now Librandus will stop using their brain with this statement and start calling Modi as new Papa. Wait! No, they never used their brain. Diplomacy is way out of their understanding that's why they are being bashed almost everywhere on this planet. Why? Because people understand how an Idea of freedom can be a partner with world's most conservative/radicalised community? When will these Libtards realise they are human not Ostrich.
Shayer Æ.2 days
Support israel ?? Well keep supporting, nobody gives a shit about road shitters.!
Ibn E.2 days
If you are an Indian then follow what your ancestors believed https://youtu.be/ka_4Fkoyb9Y
Abubakr S.2 days
Crocodile tears...
Swrang D.2 days
Put your two feet’s on two boats 🚣♂️
Gulshan K.2 days
👍