India Supports The “Just Palestinian Cause” at UN

While India reiterated its support for Palestine at the UN Security Council, many Indian right-wingers were left disappointed by a tweet by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu...

17/05/2021 4:57 PM
  • 207.3K
  • 616

531 comments

  • Sharul A.
    4 hours

    India ne to Palestine ka saath dedia.. ab kya kre bhai log 😂😂😂

  • Nivesh S.
    9 hours

    God will give them the peaceful upcoming future ..... War only leads death ,sorrow and pain . Stop war !!! I am not with palastini missile And I am not with israil missile as well . War is not a solution !! It's the beginning of an end

  • Saeed J.
    13 hours

    Breking news maldives ban isrel

  • Amir S.
    17 hours

    Now can we officially support Palestine 🇵🇸 ?

  • Pritam M.
    17 hours

    Muslim ko kabhi support mat karna

  • Pritam M.
    17 hours

    Kisko support karna hai khool ke bol

  • Anurima B.
    20 hours

    What will bhakts do now? Because he is delivering this statement after discussion with PMO. Bhakts are in dilemma now

  • Parwez A.
    a day

    Very well said 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

  • Nilav N.
    a day

    We stand with Palestine just for media 😉 internally NDTV ka address bheju kya urane ke liye 😂

  • Balu G.
    a day

    Nice message

  • Sharma R.
    a day

    Brut which is against Indian government in every way is now in full support of Modi govt. It's clear what agenda Brut is pushing.

  • Ritu C.
    a day

    It's Makes laugh, When Brut don't find fault in Modi Government to blame for ongoing War , It simply try to create hatred amongst Natizen & fights internally. Keep trying BRUT for ur Terrorism Agenda 😆😆😆

  • Saybi R.
    a day

    What a obout Kashmir

  • ਜਸਵਿੰਦਰ ਸ.
    a day

    Arif jarafat of philistine stand with India in UN during Pakistan Bangladesh war...🙏🙏

  • Abhigyan R.
    2 days

    Now Librandus will stop using their brain with this statement and start calling Modi as new Papa. Wait! No, they never used their brain. Diplomacy is way out of their understanding that's why they are being bashed almost everywhere on this planet. Why? Because people understand how an Idea of freedom can be a partner with world's most conservative/radicalised community? When will these Libtards realise they are human not Ostrich.

  • Shayer Æ.
    2 days

    Support israel ?? Well keep supporting, nobody gives a shit about road shitters.!

  • Ibn E.
    2 days

    If you are an Indian then follow what your ancestors believed https://youtu.be/ka_4Fkoyb9Y

  • Abubakr S.
    2 days

    Crocodile tears...

  • Swrang D.
    2 days

    Put your two feet’s on two boats 🚣‍♂️

  • Gulshan K.
    2 days

    👍

