India Tops World In Internet Shutdowns... Again
With only 2G services allowed, Kashmir’s internet suspension has been dubbed the longest in a democracy. With 454 such cases of internet shutdowns since 2014, has India become the internet shutdown capital of the world?
07/01/2021 1:27 PM
Ganapathy S.4 days
Internet facilities are not human rights , but ofcourse Brut India always has the false narrative.
Krishnamurthy K.5 days
Impatience intolerance non accepting others views on the part of users n the rulers is the root cause.
Sameer S.7 days
OMG! More than one year without 4G.. how people manage it there??
Vikas P.7 days
You don't know anything about India, Kashmir has lot of anti nationals, and these type of shutdown is inevitable for the sake of Great United India.
Akhilesh M.7 days
When Government shuts internet, arrests people for security reasons, I don't talk about civil rights, because I know that those rights are only applicable when people are alive.
Syed A.7 days
Here in comment section all Andbakhts want kashmiries to go to pakistan,,i advice them to go to Nepal... And for their(Andbkhts)kind infrmtion Kashmir is Already Pakistan❤
ABhijeet R.7 days
People of that state killed hindus in 1990.. who always throw stones to national security now talking on human rights.. all overs those decades they was enjoying free indian services and in 90s betrayal nation.. In hear maharashtra we have 3% reservation for education for jk students, many became doctor,engineer.. bt most of then dont want pen to write, they want guns.. and now begging for internet free services..
Abhijeet D.7 days
I always try to be politically neutral in opinion, but this is really bullshit! There are pros and cons when using technology. Taking decisions like this will greatly effect the pros of it!
Imtiyaz H.7 days
Dream of digital India is actually Ambani dream. Modi cannot dream so high. Otherwise he would be aware of net ban.
Vikram C.7 days
Very sad on how Indian democracy is being killed by an authoritarian leader.
Mudassir N.08/01/2021 05:11
Not the restoration of high speed Internet, we, in fact, want india to leave. Sooner the better.
Mohit B.07/01/2021 21:32
Brut is anti hindu
Taruk R.07/01/2021 21:11
u ok ? India as a country is the shut down capital of thr world ? Some balls you have to type this crap.
Paras D.07/01/2021 20:57
Chutiyo vo din bhul gya jab pr bg pe pese dete the ab ghr ghr wifi to hai reasonable price k saath
Madhok P.07/01/2021 18:50
Well done Indian govt. When one refused to learn to behave, they need to be taught the way they understands even at the expense of majority...
Vijay V.07/01/2021 18:13
Brut is anti India and anti modi.... all it’s past articles are clear proof of that
Thoko T.07/01/2021 17:27
Khud responsible hai state. Punjab mein bhi tower ko bandd kar re hai protestors, kal ko bandd kar de agla to bolenege, ye kya ho gya.
Pragya M.07/01/2021 16:44
Unfollowing you from today.Have been noticing such biased , unnecessary and useless piece of information on your channel.Its easy to take pieces of information from here and there and creating content.Wish you showed the reality as it .Good luck:)
Rubel H.07/01/2021 16:37
Modi=trump
Haroon Z.07/01/2021 16:29
Internet isn't the problem, unresolved Kashmir dispute is the problem. People here want referendum