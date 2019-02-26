India VS Pakistan: A History Of Wars

As tensions mount following India’s retaliatory strike in Pakistan, here’s a look at previous confrontations between the two countries.
289 comments
Mohammed H.10/02/2019 21:17
How Manny fell down?
Mohsin J.09/05/2019 21:04
27 feb wala Scene B dikha naw😂🔥
Jamshed K.08/15/2019 10:29
Lol
Aaqib S.03/12/2019 14:04
Allah hafzat kare
Kapil S.03/11/2019 14:57
Jay hind
Prince S.03/11/2019 13:17
And guess what is the fighter jet? Mig2000 which is actually old than world War 2. And they have f16. Abhinandan have that heart and passion and talent that's why it's happen. After these things I want to say India defence really need to upgrade its IAF. At
El M.03/11/2019 13:15
Hii
Yasir A.03/11/2019 12:40
One thirsty crow and some trees were killed in India's Air strikes.
शम्भु स.03/11/2019 11:23
Jai hind
Eliash J.03/11/2019 09:41
Where is proved? I am Indian. I want proved
Aanand D.03/11/2019 08:58
Jai hind
Ashok R.03/11/2019 08:46
Yes
Ashutosh S.03/11/2019 07:20
बंगाल मे ceo तक मुस्लिम को बनाया है tmc ने सोचो हिन्दूओ के साथ क्या क्या होता होगा National Media तक बहुत सी बात पहुंच ही नहीं पाती होगी
Ravi K.03/11/2019 06:09
Nice
Prahalad J.03/11/2019 04:55
Jai hind
Iqbal H.03/11/2019 03:12
Paagal loog hai jo aise batain jartY
JiTu C.03/11/2019 02:08
JAY ho
Rajendra G.03/11/2019 01:23
Jai hind
Dinesh S.03/10/2019 19:41
Jai.hind
Jong R.03/10/2019 18:15
modi tension on neta