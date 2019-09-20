back
India Vs. Pakistan At The UN
India launched a stinging counterattack after Imran Khan’s visceral speech at the UN General Assembly.
09/20/2019 3:29 PMupdated: 09/30/2019 3:34 PM
6521 comments
Ali H.11/23/2019 20:08
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/08/31/indian-farming-minister-blasts-loose-moral-character-of-imported/?WT.mc_id=tmg_share_fb
Nasratullah B.11/05/2019 21:24
As an afghan I usually watch this video and praise the indian soft and clever deplomacy
Vyasaraj K.10/29/2019 06:08
who is he to talk about India and Kashmir.
Vedic S.10/22/2019 13:59
watch until end
Atul V.10/19/2019 19:48
All traitors and terrorists in JnK are unfit to be part of human civilization. Jail them all for life. Kashmiri Hindu horrific murder survivors, all the stories, is the "testimony". funding Hindus unsafe in Kashmir
Karan R.10/19/2019 04:55
mza ni aya debate to parliament me bdia hoti hai
Sams T.10/19/2019 01:44
tumne chori ki thi to ham bhi kare ge?
Zeeshan C.10/18/2019 18:54
Kbhi to kuch sahi jawab do🤣🤣🤣
Mohammad F.10/18/2019 16:13
Jab se bijepi modi Aaya tab se har bat par Pakistan Ka rag gana saru Kar deteho Bharat me RSS ke aatankwadi sangtan par kuchh karwai hoi Nahi moblinching rep dalitu musalmanu shikho par julam Karne walo par karwai hui Nahi Sarkar in muddo par muh Nahi kholti
Rahul R.10/18/2019 15:29
Jai hind Jai shree ram
Anupam C.10/18/2019 13:28
IN 1971-93000 surrender was fantastic 🤣
Villyrobert M.10/18/2019 12:44
PM Sahab janab 2 Rupay English or ho jaaye..
Sushil A.10/18/2019 11:43
Naari Shakti esko bolte h Imraan
Er J.10/18/2019 11:23
Great
Sangram .10/18/2019 10:30
It's almost a month now.. 😅😂😂 we're is bloodbath
Manish B.10/18/2019 02:56
Pkmkb
Inayat U.10/18/2019 02:32
What he talking about you call it not ethical not social india done all these practically with Kashmir people and still doing...You have to answer the question not to teach how to deliver a speech...This not his voice but the voice of the people who are still in curfew from more than 75 days shame on you
Birendra K.10/17/2019 23:37
A lair p.m of pak
Kishore N.10/17/2019 16:33
Jay hind
Anil K.10/17/2019 13:16
Great india and Indian speaker