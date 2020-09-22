back

India Vs. Pakistan On Human Rights Violations

India and Pakistan tore into each other yet again at a UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva.

09/22/2020 3:02 PMupdated: 09/22/2020 3:03 PM
  • 163.1k
  • 137

Portraits

  1. 5:38

    When SP Balasubrahmanyam Comforted His Fan

  2. 3:00

    Bhopal DG Caught Assaulting Wife On Camera

  3. 11:57

    Pakistan Vs. India At UNGA

  4. 3:17

    When Jaswant Singh Pulled Up Politicians

  5. 3:03

    Where There Are Women, There Is A Way

  6. 3:25

    A Bank For Waste Just For Kids

134 comments

  • Pragya P.
    4 hours

    RSS is killing /bombing/ producing suicide bombers to murder non believers / infadels / kafir while shouting similar chats as allhhuakbar making videos and posting it online? who knew 🙄 Stupid comparison like this why terrorism will never end. At least have a decentcy to differentiate between terror and nationalism. Being proud of your culture because it has been under attack for 1200 years and try to stop the conversion is far from killing, forcing to convert or calling people of other relegion infadels.

  • Debanjana B.
    4 days

    Pakistani musalmans are mental, always talking about internal matters of India

  • Shubham B.
    4 days

    kahaN se utha laye in wannabe comedians jodi ko??😆😆

  • Viswanatha A.
    4 days

    What an Idiotic cunning Pakistan spoke person speaks nonsense

  • Ashutosh D.
    4 days

    Yes RSS do terrorism and organisations like Hizbullah ,ISIS, Laskar do charity show 😂😂 Don't you feel shame Osama was real father of nation not zinaah coz he was kafir after all 😂😂

  • Waqar H.
    4 days

    day-seemee-nate its own minorities HAHAHAHAHA

  • Wilson A.
    5 days

    Both of them have bad English, at least that's common between both

  • Hassan K.
    5 days

    Endless arguments

  • Neeraj K.
    5 days

    They are unable to read even written speech , why are they so nervous . Practice well before you read and there are lot of apps to improve pronunciation.

  • Satz S.
    5 days

    Chutiya saala pakistan

  • Dilwinder D.
    5 days

    The fact is... Both are saying the truth. Problems are there in India and in pakistan.

  • Aynashu R.
    5 days

    Sorry first 10 sec - what is the language spoken??

  • Ishan S.
    5 days

    If pakistan,congress,commies,terrorists/jihadis and etc are against RSS then surely I am in favour of it.

  • Mhashevi P.
    5 days

    Both are right in their own ways. Both need to check and set their house in order instead of vilifying and shouting at each other at every forum like ignorant fools when everyone knows the truth happening in both countries.

  • Holyy P.
    5 days

    Fucking each other

  • Sandeep S.
    5 days

    Pakistan ghu khane UN mai jaata hai air jute khake ata hai

  • Ayesha F.
    6 days

    After winning elections in first term, PM said that the issue can only be solved through peaceful dialogue but as the term was ending, all the blame game and bashing started with military involvement too..so all parties just use these issues to win elections and keeps it burning for their own ends

  • Bupesh C.
    6 days

    Batho batho me dono desho ka Pol kulgaya😂

  • Piyush D.
    6 days

    https://youtu.be/LDNxHVayB-w

  • Sanjai Kumar Nandakumar
    6 days

    Outlook India: Jinnah, Partition And The Rise Of Hindu Nationalism. https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/india-news-jinnah-partition-and-the-rise-of-hindu-nationalism/360565

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.