India VS Pakistan: The Post-Pulwama Timeline

A Timeline Of Tension: This is how India-Pakistan relations went from bad to worse after the Pulwama attack… 📈
60 comments
Atif I.03/13/2019 06:27
Moodi' Election campaign , New invention...
Ahmed R.03/11/2019 04:32
https://youtu.be/rHYyfiQintc
Mohammad T.03/07/2019 17:34
One Israeli pilot is also in custody
Jehangir K.03/07/2019 16:54
Both Nations knows Well. Didn't required any clearification. .
Abubakarmir M.03/06/2019 06:02
There were no camps in balakot. It was fake news by india
Tariq I.03/04/2019 19:51
1. India bombs empty thicket; disowns ‘300’ number. 2. Indian Mi-17 crashes, 6 dead.3. Pak shoots down two warplanes, captures pilot; ANI recycles ISPR photo of downed Indian plane as evidence it shot a Pak F-16. 4. IK to release pilot.Indian press: BHARAT Victory 🤣🤣🤣
Shah M.03/04/2019 17:37
Modi killed 40 indian army in palwama to take votes.in 5 years modi has no answer of his perfomance.thats why he did this
Shanti S.03/04/2019 12:05
Is it just about Kashmir or is it also about the Bangladesh war?
Iram F.03/04/2019 01:04
پاکستان میں کسی پائلٹ کو ہیرو بننے کے لیے راشد منہاس کی طرح جان دینی پڑتی ہے یا ایم ایم عالم کی طرح پانچ جہاز گرانے کا عالمی ریکارڈ قائم کرنا پڑتا ہے۔۔۔ بھارت میں ہیرو بننے کے لیے اپنا جہاز کسی پاکستانی پائیلٹ کے ہاتھوں تباہ کرواکر، عوام سے چماٹ کھانے پڑتے ہیں۔ اسکے بعد پاکستانی فوج کے ہاتھوں قیدی بن کر ان کی پیش کی گئی چائے کو سڑڑ سڑڑ کرکے پینا پڑتا ہے۔۔۔ لو جی، بن گئے آپ بھارت کی چول عوام کے ہیرو۔۔۔!!! شہزاد حسین
Hamdat P.03/03/2019 23:46
Politics big time and the people are the victim
Usman N.03/03/2019 17:25
All indian are dogs.these are all of dogs of isreal and US.
Daisy B.03/03/2019 17:00
Who started it. Narendra Modi
Amber D.03/03/2019 12:20
Tatee india with tatee pilot's😂😂😂
Harshika M.03/02/2019 08:12
Everything is politics
Lakshmi N.03/02/2019 03:15
Khel katam pakistano
Faisal Y.03/01/2019 22:01
https://wnobserver.com/asia/india-to-face-another-loss-f-16-manufacturer-to-file-law-suit-against-false-indian-claims/
Mobeen Z.03/01/2019 21:10
And then two jets made up of paper carrying piggies were shot down by PAF what a beauty and world then witness the beauty of PAF.Poop Isrealis and randians both feel dicks in their holes.PAF You beauty 😎😎😎
Samar S.03/01/2019 20:34
Biased media report sharam karo
Mohsin S.03/01/2019 19:27
Fake news
Sunny M.03/01/2019 18:17
matter of sorrow is Modi doing politics on this issue.