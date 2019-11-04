back

India will Be $5 Trillion Economy Soon: Modi

“This is the best time to be in India.” Narendra Modi continued to defy all the talk about India’s economy slowing down. 👀

11/04/2019 11:17 AM
  • 245.5k
  • 913

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

815 comments

  • Nengker T.
    11/24/2019 05:02

    Aur banao Modi sarkar😠😠😠

  • Ali H.
    11/23/2019 20:12

    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/08/31/indian-farming-minister-blasts-loose-moral-character-of-imported/?WT.mc_id=tmg_share_fb

  • Neemesh C.
    11/23/2019 09:54

    He is the best example of a typical Indian Bollywood corrupt politician....

  • Subzar P.
    11/23/2019 09:03

    Maste joke maaara reee feeku

  • Mssu M.
    11/23/2019 08:02

    This the best time to buy India its be the headlines

  • Vicky D.
    11/23/2019 07:04

    Ya we will achieve with selling all our country assets bsnl, railway, air India ,etc Modi hai to mumkin hai

  • Arnab R.
    11/23/2019 06:01

    Issey dogla insaan duniya mein nahi dekha.... hypocrisy ka baap...🖕🚾

  • Manjarul M.
    11/23/2019 03:35

    C c c bjp

  • Suk T.
    11/23/2019 02:22

    Modi Government is totally failed to create New Government jobs for youths.

  • Sopoh S.
    11/22/2019 16:58

    This moron..preaching all lies outside india..maderchod!

  • Rajendranath B.
    11/22/2019 16:16

    Jhuta kahika.....

  • Sahid A.
    11/22/2019 15:47

    Eya kutta ko dekhta hu to puts din kharab hota hai

  • Eljee S.
    11/22/2019 13:30

    Babulal ek glass chai milega

  • Moin A.
    11/22/2019 13:22

    Those who don't know about economy...they r all spoke about Economic...wat a pity..

  • Santosh D.
    11/22/2019 10:30

    Yes $5 trillion is possible..... not for the nation , but for the party members

  • Shivraj H.
    11/22/2019 09:01

    Brainless govt. Remove nirmala she is worst

  • Lalu B.
    11/22/2019 08:26

    Feku,, whatever achieved is not becoz of corrupt party bjp and Congress but becoz of common citizen effort,,what both party did was looting the country

  • Mohd N.
    11/22/2019 05:09

    مرکز الثقافۃ الاسلامیۃ لکھنؤ

  • Kannan M.
    11/22/2019 04:36

    Your Dreams are dreams.. do something for society instead doing sales agent job for your friends..

  • Udita G.
    11/21/2019 19:50

    Hmmmmmm