Indian American Cheered Amid Anti-Racism Protests
“They weren’t just strangers to me.” Rahul Dubey let 60 protestors spend a night at his home after the Washington police cracked down on a George Floyd demonstration.
06/12/2020 2:57 PM
Thunder B.2 days
DRESS BOUTIQUE 👗/
Josephine K.2 days
How many of us will do that really... So proud 🙏
Jeet S.3 days
Leftist extremist.
Akash C.3 days
❤
Dheeraj K.3 days
hope they break into his house one day.will serve him right!
Nataraj B.4 days
We the Indians were inspired from this people to fight for freedom And today some Indians behave like they are the worlds most superior race !!!
Manu P.4 days
Residing in US indans giving bamboo to US
Anshul K.4 days
One thing I like about people commenting on global political issues is, anything happening in world no matter what, they will drag Modi 😁
Samarth T.4 days
Rohan K.4 days
Bloody jihadis of USA just like India... But brut India will tag them as heroes as always they did In India 😂
Rupesh K.4 days
Its brut India or brut usa 😛
Ritika B.4 days
But protest going in America is really tough for all... It cause suffering for all inhabitants of America ....It is directly taking mess with government without any safety... May God save them .... where there r Indians they appear 😌 ...rahul shows humanuity it's meritorious 🙃😊😊
MMuneeb W.4 days
But at home Indians force themselves in protesters' home to hunt them down. Wah modi ji wah
Javaid B.4 days
Double standard indians,killing kashmiris on daily bases betrayed our agreement then we oppose & we are called terrorist & a bullet in our head. Indian Army have killed more than 500000 kashmiris.
Suhrit D.4 days
Really felt good to see this,people of our country should acknowledge this and also help the protesters who protest against racism and the fascist ideology!!
Neeraj J.4 days
Hey see I got a top fan badge from meme page.
Muhammad S.4 days
This is what Indian upbringings is, we care for humanity irrespective of caste nd creed hope our politicians could understand this too🙄
Aarish B.4 days
Guess if rahul was a bjp supporter, he would hv asked them them to shout jai shri raam before letting them enter!
Vikram S.4 days
Indian r best civilization, service before self is in our blood but it's unfortunate that India is ruled by worst and foolish leaders..