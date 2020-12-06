back

Indian American Cheered Amid Anti-Racism Protests

“They weren’t just strangers to me.” Rahul Dubey let 60 protestors spend a night at his home after the Washington police cracked down on a George Floyd demonstration.

06/12/2020 2:57 PM
19 comments

  • Thunder B.
    2 days

  • Josephine K.
    2 days

    How many of us will do that really... So proud 🙏

  • Jeet S.
    3 days

    Leftist extremist.

  • Akash C.
    3 days

  • Dheeraj K.
    3 days

    hope they break into his house one day.will serve him right!

  • Nataraj B.
    4 days

    We the Indians were inspired from this people to fight for freedom And today some Indians behave like they are the worlds most superior race !!!

  • Manu P.
    4 days

    Residing in US indans giving bamboo to US

  • Anshul K.
    4 days

    One thing I like about people commenting on global political issues is, anything happening in world no matter what, they will drag Modi 😁

  • Samarth T.
    4 days

    Rahul Dubey - aid to George Floyd demonstrators - 24 x 7 News . Ritupurna PEgu की असम की राजधानी गुवाहाटी में बेरहमी से हत्या - Media - 0 News https://newslivetv.com/murder-of-rituparna-pegu-sparks-outrage-in-guwahati/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYDaReetW70 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAJIyGx1Rbg https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YXD-yODRQZk असम की राजधानी गुवाहाटी में एक कुर्सी पर बहस के बाद रितुपर्णा पेगु की बेरहमी से हत्या कर दी गई पुलिस ने दुलाल अली, इब्राहिम अली, मनोवर खातुन, हुसैन अली और अरमान अली को गिरफ्तार किया है। जो दिन-रात George Floyd की कहानियाँ चला रहा है, चुप है। मीडिया के अनुसार -केवल George Flyod ही इंसान है जिसके पास मानवाधिकार है लेकिन -Ritupurna PEgu न तो इंसान है जिसके पास कोई मानव अधिकार नहीं है। वीडियो में उनकी पत्नी अपने तीन महीने के बच्चें के साथ - हृदय विदारक , असहनीय

  • Rohan K.
    4 days

    Bloody jihadis of USA just like India... But brut India will tag them as heroes as always they did In India 😂

  • Rupesh K.
    4 days

    Its brut India or brut usa 😛

  • Ritika B.
    4 days

    But protest going in America is really tough for all... It cause suffering for all inhabitants of America ....It is directly taking mess with government without any safety... May God save them .... where there r Indians they appear 😌 ...rahul shows humanuity it's meritorious 🙃😊😊

  • MMuneeb W.
    4 days

    But at home Indians force themselves in protesters' home to hunt them down. Wah modi ji wah

  • Javaid B.
    4 days

    Double standard indians,killing kashmiris on daily bases betrayed our agreement then we oppose & we are called terrorist & a bullet in our head. Indian Army have killed more than 500000 kashmiris.

  • Suhrit D.
    4 days

    Really felt good to see this,people of our country should acknowledge this and also help the protesters who protest against racism and the fascist ideology!!

  • Neeraj J.
    4 days

    Hey see I got a top fan badge from meme page.

  • Muhammad S.
    4 days

    This is what Indian upbringings is, we care for humanity irrespective of caste nd creed hope our politicians could understand this too🙄

  • Aarish B.
    4 days

    Guess if rahul was a bjp supporter, he would hv asked them them to shout jai shri raam before letting them enter!

  • Vikram S.
    4 days

    Indian r best civilization, service before self is in our blood but it's unfortunate that India is ruled by worst and foolish leaders..