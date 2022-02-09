back

Indian Army Rescues Hiker Stuck On A Hill

R Babu from Kerala was out on an adventurous trek... and then he got trapped in a cliff crevice... for over 40 hours. ⛰

09/02/2022 6:02 PM
  • 554.1K
  • 329

Portraits

  1. 4:47

    Deep Sidhu & The Red Fort Flag Controversy

  2. 2:26

    WARNING: This UP Cop Is Not Messing Around

  3. 3:06

    Crazy Things Politicians Said After The Hijab Row

  4. 4:15

    Supriya Sule's History Lesson To Tejasvi Surya

  5. 4:41

    Hijab Vs. Education: What Exactly Is The Problem Here?

  6. 2:16

    Assam CM Vs. Telangana CM

275 comments

  • Amber M.
    a day

    Proud of Indian Army, but invoice for the rescue cost needs to be sent and recovered from the gentleman since he went against the warning of the forest department!

  • Veena R.
    3 days

    Jai Hind

  • Daniyal A.
    4 days

    All Scripted 😂😂😂

  • Smiti B.
    5 days

    Hail for Indian Army !!!

  • Azad M.
    5 days

    This is heart warming. ❤

  • Sangeetha N.
    5 days

    Jai Hind 🙏

  • Ḿanish R.
    5 days

    Sa gaya swaad

  • Momo M.
    5 days

    India will soon be number 1 in the world. But please get rid of the slums and poverty

  • Sasi T.
    5 days

    They should make indian version of 127 hours

  • KKrutika J.
    5 days

    Indian army love u 🤩

  • Lingu P.
    5 days

    https://youtu.be/Yse42jgx8Ko

  • Anamika M.
    5 days

    Indian army❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏

  • Swapna C.
    5 days

    Salute to Indian Army... Also salute to police and Kerala minister to make this rescue mission very fast on priority.

  • Karthik G.
    5 days

    Indian Army Is the Best.... Jai Hind

  • Sûnnýz
    5 days

    Great Job Indian 🇮🇳 army 💙

  • கணேஷ் க.
    6 days

    Where the hell did superman, spiderman and Ironman gone...

  • Rubin P.
    6 days

    Why waste resources and time...noble initiative but the Army has much more importance tasks to perform and are extremely busy to help stupid bums who risk themselfs..Our brave military men are women do not need to risk thier well being to help thrill seeking show offs like this bum

  • Rajeev A.
    6 days

    👍

  • Yasir K.
    6 days

    Yaddi da....

  • Ila M.
    6 days

    Congratulations to the Indian Army. You are great. So happy to know that the mission was safely and successfully a accomplished.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.