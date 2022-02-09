back
Indian Army Rescues Hiker Stuck On A Hill
R Babu from Kerala was out on an adventurous trek... and then he got trapped in a cliff crevice... for over 40 hours. ⛰
09/02/2022 6:02 PM
- 554.1K
- 11K
- 329
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
275 comments
Amber M.a day
Proud of Indian Army, but invoice for the rescue cost needs to be sent and recovered from the gentleman since he went against the warning of the forest department!
Veena R.3 days
Jai Hind
Daniyal A.4 days
All Scripted 😂😂😂
Smiti B.5 days
Hail for Indian Army !!!
Azad M.5 days
This is heart warming. ❤
Sangeetha N.5 days
Jai Hind 🙏
Ḿanish R.5 days
Sa gaya swaad
Momo M.5 days
India will soon be number 1 in the world. But please get rid of the slums and poverty
Sasi T.5 days
They should make indian version of 127 hours
KKrutika J.5 days
Indian army love u 🤩
Lingu P.5 days
https://youtu.be/Yse42jgx8Ko
Anamika M.5 days
Indian army❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏
Swapna C.5 days
Salute to Indian Army... Also salute to police and Kerala minister to make this rescue mission very fast on priority.
Karthik G.5 days
Indian Army Is the Best.... Jai Hind
Sûnnýz5 days
Great Job Indian 🇮🇳 army 💙
கணேஷ் க.6 days
Where the hell did superman, spiderman and Ironman gone...
Rubin P.6 days
Why waste resources and time...noble initiative but the Army has much more importance tasks to perform and are extremely busy to help stupid bums who risk themselfs..Our brave military men are women do not need to risk thier well being to help thrill seeking show offs like this bum
Rajeev A.6 days
👍
Yasir K.6 days
Yaddi da....
Ila M.6 days
Congratulations to the Indian Army. You are great. So happy to know that the mission was safely and successfully a accomplished.