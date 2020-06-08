back

Indian Cop Knees Man’s Face For Not Wearing Mask

India had a near George Floyd moment in Jodhpur, when a cop slammed his knee on a man’s face. Is it time to overhaul the country’s policing techniques?

06/08/2020 2:47 PMupdated: 06/08/2020 2:47 PM
418 comments

  • Manoj K.
    6 hours

    Tum brut lefty create fire.....

  • हार्श स.
    8 hours

    We behave like foreigner, can't even speak for our people.

  • Shekhar S.
    10 hours

    bhai no need to delete the comment after you mentioned me. Btw that guy attacked the police first and continued doing so to which the policeman was forced to use physical strength in order to control and nab the culprit. What would you have done if you were the policeman? And this is no way related to George Floyd.

  • Emaad Z.
    11 hours

    Its not right on the civilian to hit the police but also police should be having handcuffs right...its not supposed to be a street fight.

  • Aðíitýa B.
    12 hours

    Report karo isko... 🖕🏿

  • Vaishali S.
    12 hours

    Please don't spread fake video s

  • Rajneesh P.
    13 hours

    Brut India 😂👍🏼😂👍🏼. If you have balls show full video & let the ppl decide .. don't do propaganda spl cheap one..

  • Muneer A.
    14 hours

    India 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

  • Dar Q.
    14 hours

    Yaad rhe... Hamein bemaari se ladna hai , bemaar se nhi !

  • Rumaan S.
    18 hours

    Chutiye hai woh sab jo yaha police k support me hai,law padhlo thoda chutiyo

  • Waleed T.
    20 hours

    Incredible India

  • Vishal Y.
    21 hours

    Full video dikha india ki bhosdi wale Suar ki aulad maaderchod randi k bachhe

  • Ramachandran C.
    a day

    Brut why are you spreading fake news, have you verified before posting, you paid media always spread fake news you are loosing your credibility in public

  • Roger D.
    a day

    Brut don't attempt to provoke community violence in India it's a criminal offence under Indian Penal Code

  • Sheena D.
    a day

    Give weapons and power to these corrupt idiots police officers, they think they can do whatever they want? They are behaving like animals! What a shame?

  • Raval M.
    a day

    Have you seen the full video? Where the victim was initially trying to hurt the police

  • Sankar K.
    a day

    The Indian police service is a system inherited from colonial days. The system is designed to oppress and control indians as envisioned by the Colonial rulers. The Republic of India continues to use the same system albeit with a few changes. India need to completely overhaul this system, making it a community policing system instead.

  • Manohar R.
    a day

    You don’t need Covid here to kill you. Police will do the job.

  • Manohar R.
    a day

    Shame and unfortunate

  • Rohit K.
    a day

    FAKE NEWS