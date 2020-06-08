back
Indian Cop Knees Man’s Face For Not Wearing Mask
India had a near George Floyd moment in Jodhpur, when a cop slammed his knee on a man’s face. Is it time to overhaul the country’s policing techniques?
06/08/2020 2:47 PMupdated: 06/08/2020 2:47 PM
Manoj K.6 hours
Tum brut lefty create fire.....
हार्श स.8 hours
We behave like foreigner, can't even speak for our people.
Shekhar S.10 hours
bhai no need to delete the comment after you mentioned me. Btw that guy attacked the police first and continued doing so to which the policeman was forced to use physical strength in order to control and nab the culprit. What would you have done if you were the policeman? And this is no way related to George Floyd.
Emaad Z.11 hours
Its not right on the civilian to hit the police but also police should be having handcuffs right...its not supposed to be a street fight.
Aðíitýa B.12 hours
Report karo isko... 🖕🏿
Vaishali S.12 hours
Please don't spread fake video s
Rajneesh P.13 hours
Brut India 😂👍🏼😂👍🏼. If you have balls show full video & let the ppl decide .. don't do propaganda spl cheap one..
Muneer A.14 hours
India 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
Dar Q.14 hours
Yaad rhe... Hamein bemaari se ladna hai , bemaar se nhi !
Rumaan S.18 hours
Chutiye hai woh sab jo yaha police k support me hai,law padhlo thoda chutiyo
Waleed T.20 hours
Incredible India
Vishal Y.21 hours
Full video dikha india ki bhosdi wale Suar ki aulad maaderchod randi k bachhe
Ramachandran C.a day
Brut why are you spreading fake news, have you verified before posting, you paid media always spread fake news you are loosing your credibility in public
Roger D.a day
Brut don't attempt to provoke community violence in India it's a criminal offence under Indian Penal Code
Sheena D.a day
Give weapons and power to these corrupt idiots police officers, they think they can do whatever they want? They are behaving like animals! What a shame?
Raval M.a day
Have you seen the full video? Where the victim was initially trying to hurt the police
Sankar K.a day
The Indian police service is a system inherited from colonial days. The system is designed to oppress and control indians as envisioned by the Colonial rulers. The Republic of India continues to use the same system albeit with a few changes. India need to completely overhaul this system, making it a community policing system instead.
Manohar R.a day
You don’t need Covid here to kill you. Police will do the job.
Manohar R.a day
Shame and unfortunate
Rohit K.a day
FAKE NEWS