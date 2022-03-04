back
Indian couple from Ukraine find comfort in Romania
This shelter in Romania is so good, it made these Indian students forget their worries after fleeing Ukraine.
04/03/2022 6:27 PM
12 comments
Rekha L.a day
Romania is a beautiful country
Irfan S.3 days
https://fb.watch/bAlqdI8pCZ/
Conex G.4 days
Our minister go there and fight with Mayor https://www.boomlive.in/news/ukraine-operation-ganga-jyotiraditya-scindia-romania-mayor-viral-video-russia-17029
Joanna S.4 days
Don't forget to go pick them up now. And according to your comments here and your love for putin , you can send them to him.
Jeeva N.4 days
pls don't welcome if minister jyotiraditya scindia comes thr and takes the credit.
Anarul I.4 days
𝙾𝚙
Hervé F.5 days
Thanks for her action 👏🏽 May she stays blessed
Yusuf A.5 days
Thanks 🙏 Bolo girl Guys Good luck Jai Hind 🙏🇮🇳🙏 Good Morning 🙏😁😁🙏🙏
Sandhya V.5 days
Thankyou Romania for having taken care of our children.....
Ovania H.5 days
Happy for you but it goes the other way around for Africans
Anmol J.5 days
mumy papa ko bta k ayi thi k bas brr brr kri ja rehi ho
Reuben B.5 days
Certain people here in India want answers Ukraine padhne kyu gaye? Embassy ki baat kyu nahi sunte? Kya free flights ka wait karna tha? Jab time tha toh kyu nahi nikle? Modiji ki jai kyu nahi bolte? Be ready with answers.