Indian couple from Ukraine find comfort in Romania

This shelter in Romania is so good, it made these Indian students forget their worries after fleeing Ukraine.

04/03/2022 6:27 PM
12 comments

  • Rekha L.
    a day

    Romania is a beautiful country

  • Irfan S.
    3 days

    https://fb.watch/bAlqdI8pCZ/

  • Conex G.
    4 days

    Our minister go there and fight with Mayor https://www.boomlive.in/news/ukraine-operation-ganga-jyotiraditya-scindia-romania-mayor-viral-video-russia-17029

  • Joanna S.
    4 days

    Don't forget to go pick them up now. And according to your comments here and your love for putin , you can send them to him.

  • Jeeva N.
    4 days

    pls don't welcome if minister jyotiraditya scindia comes thr and takes the credit.

  • Anarul I.
    4 days

    𝙾𝚙

  • Hervé F.
    5 days

    Thanks for her action 👏🏽 May she stays blessed

  • Yusuf A.
    5 days

    Thanks 🙏 Bolo girl Guys Good luck Jai Hind 🙏🇮🇳🙏 Good Morning 🙏😁😁🙏🙏

  • Sandhya V.
    5 days

    Thankyou Romania for having taken care of our children.....

  • Ovania H.
    5 days

    Happy for you but it goes the other way around for Africans

  • Anmol J.
    5 days

    mumy papa ko bta k ayi thi k bas brr brr kri ja rehi ho

  • Reuben B.
    5 days

    Certain people here in India want answers Ukraine padhne kyu gaye? Embassy ki baat kyu nahi sunte? Kya free flights ka wait karna tha? Jab time tha toh kyu nahi nikle? Modiji ki jai kyu nahi bolte? Be ready with answers.

