Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir
“I believe that in my lifetime, we will have our land back.” This diplomat wants India to adopt the Israeli model to rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits in the Kashmir Valley. The video is courtesy of I Am Buddha Foundation.
12/03/2019 6:17 PM
266 comments
Shabana K.4 hours
Shaitan
Ashiq M.10 hours
U people never come back. Because you're a greedy selfish cowards you only think about profits. In current situation you can't come to India Kashmir is far away thing.
Ashraf A.15 hours
You are not thinking"like others ", you are intoxicated and carried away with the power BJP is exercising. You are not talking about asserting through majority, you and your likes like Anupam Kher are supporting and nourishing the terror and dictatorship of BJP and it's allies
Muhammad U.a day
They will have never because they can't live in secularism. They want to use indian army to kill muslims and occupy like israel. Haha look at their mentality. Who is stopping them right now to live in kashmir. They are bloody bigots. And hypocrites.
Chandra K.a day
Good
Ramachandran B.a day
A corrupt nation will fail miserably for sure.. so will India
Subham S.a day
Wonderful explanation sir ❤️
Mohit S.2 days
guys either I'm becoming dumber or I'm becoming mad.... But what Israel did in 1900's the gentleman in the video is asserting the same strategy. We were weak in 1989 I don't understand when Operation Meghdoot was conducted by Indian government. And this video is recorded on 24th Nov. I wish to ask this gentleman what has happened in last 5 days in India, is it the adminstration which is administrated by people who have "jaha humari soch khtam ho jati hai inki shuru hoti hai".
Satish M.2 days
😊
Kapil S.2 days
Right said Sir
Kutubudin P.2 days
Kashmir tumare baap ka nhi hai,sb ka hai!brabanwadi soch nhi chlegi
Jacob B.3 days
Israel could do it bcs it that was thier homeland .. which was taken by the ottaman dynasty and the the british that ruled . So pls dont give some false example to support ur claim.
Sanjeev Z.3 days
tum bhadvo ki maa ka bhosda tumlog one sided news dete ho jo dekh ke dimaag ka bhosda apne videos paise deke share krna band kr brut india madarchod
Ajaz K.3 days
Pack your bags board a straight flight to jammu and kashmir go on stay there whose stopping you in doing so... but you won’t as you shit bags will just talk and spill hatred among brotherhood
Nitesh N.3 days
Sir Brut also used your Clip...
Himanshu D.3 days
I have been following this page or group whatever it is but now on the bases on my research and observation I realise that that the admin admin is anti Hindu and non idian thats why he/ she is posting that kind ofstuff which is against bjp and Hinduism 😅😅🤣
Sk S.3 days
U are going to Israel madarchod
Mohammed I.3 days
Iam extremely sorry to Yu to say this hamara Hindustan toot rha hae bas lwill say up to this
Tabrez K.4 days
I never knew such ugly people also stayed in Kashmir.
Swarnava B.4 days
Good