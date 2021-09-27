back

Indian Diplomat's Sharp Rebuke to Pakistan At The UN

Indian diplomat Sneha Dubey made headlines with her fiery response to Pakistan PM Imran Khan at the UN...

27/09/2021 4:24 PMupdated: 27/09/2021 4:26 PM
  • 409.3K
  • 924

834 comments

  • Nazim H.
    2 hours

    china is beating u like a bitch and ur tongue is silent like a cow.

  • Nazim H.
    2 hours

    why RAW staff ran away from Afghanistan like a brave less , courageous less who showed ur mind to become brave against armless kashmiri muslims and sikhs and become brave less as per ur chankian strategy against brave and strong muslims and sikhs.

  • Nazim H.
    2 hours

    Muslims ruled 1000 years on sub-continent and Islam spread only due to Sufism means so many shrines of Allah and his beloved and last prophet (peace and blessing upon him), who did great job and lesson of Islam means peace and love to whole region .....self respect and self anti racism...help the poor and independence of human beings....justice and equality...look after poor and feed the needy...research and education,,,,study and knowledge,,,,,visit the sick peoples and help on poor on religious festival on both eids in shape of siqda fitter on Eid ul fiter and meat on Eid ul Edha...which also boost industry and stimulate circulation of money in society....no concept of status in Muslims and every one equal...equal rights for minorities ...Allah with Muslims and Pakistan... so many Sufi in India like Ahmed razz khan at bareilly Sharif,,,khawaja moeen us chasti in ajmeer Sharif...hazrat bal in Sri nagar,,,,data darbar at Lahore,,,so two nation theory can't deny...mian Muhammed bukash at khari Sharif in azad Kashmir near mirpur...whole world knew reality of Muslims of Pakistan and kashmir bcoz all RAW traitors will be failed and reached in hell bcoz they are called dog of hells....Indian CCA, 2019 against Muslims in India and in Pakistan Hindu r bussiness man and 11 Pakistani Hindu migrants were found dead at a farm in Rajasthan' Jodhpur....Kashmir is under siege since 5 Aug,2019 after revoke of 370 and 35A....Kashmir is a Muslims majority area according to UNSC 39 dated 24 January 1948 and 47....kashmiri never accept Ideology of RSS and Banya and awaited for implementation of UNSC resolution on kashmir issue... Nawab of junadagh Mohabat khanji signed accession with Pakistan on 15 september,1947 but Indian army invasion on 9 November,1947 captured junagadh and Nawab of state in Pakistan still now for waiting freedom of junagadh and becoming part of pakiatan.....so study the reality and also great Strategic location of Pakistani ...CPEC is a game changer and deep sea project and the best seaport in world which will business interest and boost economy of Pakistan...in sha Allah u will soon see the importance and reality of Muslims and Pakistan in this region and kashmiri who r under lockdown...India is a region like Europe where so many countries like Hindustan,pakistan,Bangladesh and Burma

  • Prabhjeet K.
    2 hours

    👌

  • محمد ع.
    3 hours

    Indian diplomat was forcing to have facial expressions to meet written speech … pakistani diplomat seems so brave

  • Smita K.
    5 hours

    Is this a case of Pot calling the kettle black?

  • CA B.
    6 hours

    Vele Lai finish grde..Pakistan jindabab

  • Tabassum Z.
    8 hours

    Reading achi ki ha..... 😂

  • Sabina S.
    9 hours

    India loves to preach to the world only if it was true such hypocrites!!! https://www.facebook.com/322666378197637/posts/1219182648546001/?sfnsn=scwspmo This picture is neither a cartoon nor a fictional drawing, this is a real scene that happened in India. Hindu army forces killed a Muslim peasant, and a Hindu journalist jumped on the body of the Muslim more than once with hatred and brutality

  • Nupur C.
    9 hours

    Two sick, corrupted and religion-based oppressor country talking about each other being hypocrites.

  • Ariyan B.
    9 hours

    Very good

  • Archana A.
    10 hours

    She could have check once the situation of our country and political issues in the present scenario. Sneha u did well.but ur position and speech both are controversial

  • Padmavathy S.
    10 hours

    Excellent speech dear ,God bless you

  • N. M.
    12 hours

    Trash talk

  • Mohamed I.
    12 hours

    Vise versa

  • Abrar K.
    12 hours

    Okay, everything I heard was going good & suddenly I heard “free media”. Like wtf? 😆

  • Mohd I.
    12 hours

    Shame and curse upon India and Pakistan who illegally and forcibly occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their political gain and make j&k people lives miserable and Tuf.Both countries snatched freedom of j&k and make land of j&k battlefield

  • Pradeepkumar G.
    13 hours

    Excellent performance

  • Nifazuddin S.
    13 hours

    what about the reply...🤔😂

  • Ashfaq K.
    13 hours

    Dear Pakistani leadership and Indian Representatives please do not create any further hatred in the hearts of both country nationals and citizens. The speech of both States clearly reflects hatred to one another. Please prevent poverty in your States ,to make strong your economies and establish inclusive economic and political institutions for your citizens. Lastly,make a policy which did not harm any other state. Solve the issue of Kashmir bilaterally without any threat and further loss to any state. Do not leave any option to third party that can make further tention between India and Pakistan. A student of Political Science.