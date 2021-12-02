back
Indian Embassy Official Shouts At Visa Applicants
An officer at the Indian embassy in New York lost his cool before a visa applicant. And all of it was caught on camera.
02/12/2021 1:27 PM
- 3.3M
- 15.5K
- 3.1K
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
2861 comments
Himanshu T.33 minutes
He is looking like grand Master shifu
Amanulla S.37 minutes
I will dismiss him very soon
Kiran P.39 minutes
He shd be shown the door. These embassy officials hv to treat Indians with respect. How can he get so hyper.
Logarangan M.39 minutes
Whatelse can you expect from a Indian brought up with no manners. Such an international shame for my country. When they're people who are the most well mannered there are also some stray dogs here and there. Whatever he should have been polite. Imagine what if this happened to a caucasian or even a black individual from America. Pathetic 🥺
Fatumata H.43 minutes
They have to be accountable.
Mowgli S.43 minutes
Try these tactics in any other embassy. Lady it was Indian embassy that's the reason you were treated so politely for breaking all the rules.
Farooq I.44 minutes
The perils one must endure when countries do not allow dual citizenship
Abid R.an hour
These officials need councelling to manage situations
Pmh H.an hour
Indian administration's also barbaric .. This is just a ambassador office. Indian rulers also now barbaric. This is not shock moment
Andrea T.an hour
At least they made it to the funeral. Very unprofessional behaviour.
Swapnil S.an hour
men are sick.... we women should take things in our hands
Ketkat S.an hour
we don't know what the real reason why he denied the vesA
Jaswinder S.an hour
Wondering if both are Indian why they need visa ? did they surrender there Indian passport for captain America? so when u don’t wanna carry ur nationality why so pi55ed !!! Get a life
Rah S.an hour
India perhaps is the only country whose reps outside the country treat the people of their own country badly. This mistreatment is common in many many many aka MOST Indian Embassies where Indians’ trust are broken and smashed. I remember facing bad treatment in the United States Indian Embassy at Washington DC.
Pratyush P.an hour
No we want this guy fired, no question asked, period.
Mak B.an hour
Welcome to India 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Jyoti N.an hour
Hope he is fired right away
Tamizh A.an hour
This is common in New York consulate. Tag it to India’s external minister and they can promote him to next level for his rude and worst behavior as act of bravery. Worst case they will spin a conspiracy that those 2 travelers attempting to tarnish India’s image in US.
Syed K.an hour
Where
Rajesh M.an hour
It’s same in most of Indian embassies.