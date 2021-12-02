back

Indian Embassy Official Shouts At Visa Applicants

An officer at the Indian embassy in New York lost his cool before a visa applicant. And all of it was caught on camera.

02/12/2021 1:27 PM
    Indian Embassy Official Shouts At Visa Applicants

2861 comments

  • Himanshu T.
    33 minutes

    He is looking like grand Master shifu

  • Amanulla S.
    37 minutes

    I will dismiss him very soon

  • Kiran P.
    39 minutes

    He shd be shown the door. These embassy officials hv to treat Indians with respect. How can he get so hyper.

  • Logarangan M.
    39 minutes

    Whatelse can you expect from a Indian brought up with no manners. Such an international shame for my country. When they're people who are the most well mannered there are also some stray dogs here and there. Whatever he should have been polite. Imagine what if this happened to a caucasian or even a black individual from America. Pathetic 🥺

  • Fatumata H.
    43 minutes

    They have to be accountable.

  • Mowgli S.
    43 minutes

    Try these tactics in any other embassy. Lady it was Indian embassy that's the reason you were treated so politely for breaking all the rules.

  • Farooq I.
    44 minutes

    The perils one must endure when countries do not allow dual citizenship

  • Abid R.
    an hour

    These officials need councelling to manage situations

  • Pmh H.
    an hour

    Indian administration's also barbaric .. This is just a ambassador office. Indian rulers also now barbaric. This is not shock moment

  • Andrea T.
    an hour

    At least they made it to the funeral. Very unprofessional behaviour.

  • Swapnil S.
    an hour

    men are sick.... we women should take things in our hands

  • Ketkat S.
    an hour

    we don't know what the real reason why he denied the vesA

  • Jaswinder S.
    an hour

    Wondering if both are Indian why they need visa ? did they surrender there Indian passport for captain America? so when u don’t wanna carry ur nationality why so pi55ed !!! Get a life

  • Rah S.
    an hour

    India perhaps is the only country whose reps outside the country treat the people of their own country badly. This mistreatment is common in many many many aka MOST Indian Embassies where Indians’ trust are broken and smashed. I remember facing bad treatment in the United States Indian Embassy at Washington DC.

  • Pratyush P.
    an hour

    No we want this guy fired, no question asked, period.

  • Mak B.
    an hour

    Welcome to India 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Jyoti N.
    an hour

    Hope he is fired right away

  • Tamizh A.
    an hour

    This is common in New York consulate. Tag it to India’s external minister and they can promote him to next level for his rude and worst behavior as act of bravery. Worst case they will spin a conspiracy that those 2 travelers attempting to tarnish India’s image in US.

  • Syed K.
    an hour

    Where

  • Rajesh M.
    an hour

    It’s same in most of Indian embassies.

