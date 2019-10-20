back
Indian Historian Busts Myths About Kashmir
“Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was the architect of Article 370.” Srinath Raghavan’s account of Kashmir’s history may surprise many Indians. The noted historian was speaking at a lecture organised by Manthan.
10/20/2019 4:57 AM
1183 comments
Arunsathish B.18 hours
Then who is gopalawamy iyyangar..if Patel is the architect
Abraham E.2 days
Great speech...informative one ...
Prakash J.5 days
Ji
Sankaran K.7 days
WHO made him historian. Bogus fellow
Jaswant S.12/11/2019 06:42
In nut shell seeing present situations one can say that two gujarti were out tomake india and bring peace and prosperity on prority bbasis and two are out to crate chaos cowcracy misuse of govt exchequre and made600 feet statue of iron man with iron of poorest hard money. Will be remembered as Divider of soceity.
Madhavan12/10/2019 13:48
He is crook under the guise of hindu name
Rajat S.12/10/2019 06:30
Traitors
Rohit S.12/09/2019 17:26
Lol
Nachiketa R.12/08/2019 07:17
All RUBBISH..
Ravi N.12/07/2019 22:35
It is also true Chacha Nehru was the first man on the moon,Pappu has a machine that turns Potatoes into GOLD and Rajiv was the father of Pappu.Brut India such a fake website.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Amit P.12/07/2019 05:33
Most of this are fabricated lies and way off from facts..
Sriram C.12/06/2019 23:28
see the full video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgXVMO5rdHg&t=2244s
Farooq A.12/06/2019 18:55
this is for u
Bani R.12/06/2019 16:38
As the North Indians say All South Indians are brainy ,,,
Shiv B.12/06/2019 15:29
Brut u can make a documentary on Indira Gandhi when entire Khangress was on Payrolls of Russians
Shiv B.12/06/2019 15:28
Brut is always against India he is always showing twisted things as per his Khangress Master and Khan market gang
Shiv B.12/06/2019 15:27
See again Master has told to spread lies and he did
Kashinath G.12/06/2019 07:16
His history has no relevance and non practicable in changed circumstances in today's India. He seems to be silent about genocide of native Kashmirees.
Sreenivasan P.12/03/2019 14:57
This person is misguiding Indians.
Suhas K.12/03/2019 14:50
This man is using one side of the story and clearly ignoring more important facts . Mostly he he is speaking for someone