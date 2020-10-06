back

Indian Innovations To Deal With Covid-19

This is how Indians upped their innovation game to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. 🔧😎

06/10/2020 6:57 AM
48 comments

  • Gazanfer S.
    11 hours

    Doodhwala not wearing gloves , putting his hand right inside the milk can , what if he is infected ? He will infect every customer

  • Ayushi A.
    12 hours

    Very Innovative!!Amazing Initiatives by these Superbrains!!

  • Davin C.
    18 hours

    Bike Modifaction not allowed in India ..good for the village !

  • Shahnawaz H.
    19 hours

    Nice! Encouraging idea.

  • Rupali H.
    a day

    Very nice

  • Mohammad A.
    a day

    Well-done, good work (y) love from Pakistan :)

  • Er A.
    a day

    Incredible india👏✌

  • Tulika D.
    a day

    Really nice ideas.. or what we say Jugaad in India.. just need some areas of improvement but nevertheless the ideas are rocking.. For the trollers out here let me tell you criticism without suggestions makes no sense. 😊😊

  • Manish C.
    a day

    4th and 6th are use full but first an second was funny .... Sawari khud ab sanitizer leke chalti hai 2. ek hi family ke 2 logo ke door door bike pe bethne ka sense hi nahi hai jab ghar me ek saath reh rahe ho toh bike pe kya corona bacha rahe ho.

  • Jimmy M.
    a day

  • Tony R.
    a day

    Soon He will get a call from Mahindra

  • Varun J.
    a day

    People are spitting and urinating on roads. They cant change.

  • Ali A.
    a day

    That milk delivery man, his mask position 🤔, what is the use when they don't follow proper SOP

  • Carolyn R.
    a day

    Awesome...very smart.

  • उत्कर्ष स.
    a day

    20 Seconds to kill corona?

  • Ankit S.
    a day

    Innovative think

  • Ashish H.
    2 days

    Cool

  • Dinesh K.
    2 days

    हमारे देश में ऐसा हो रहा है गजब यार फिर

  • Madhuparna G.
    2 days

    kudos ...

  • Praveen K.
    2 days

    Superb